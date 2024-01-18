Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1746 ММД "Moscow type" (Russia, Elizabeth)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 25,85 g
- Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
- Diameter 40 - 42 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 391,360
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1746
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (108)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1746 "Moscow type" with mark ММД. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 310 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 220,000. Bidding took place March 30, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
2376 $
Price in auction currency 220000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
391 $
Price in auction currency 36000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 13, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1746 "Moscow type", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
