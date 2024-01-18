Rouble 1746 ММД "Moscow type" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1746 "Moscow type" with mark ММД. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 310 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 220,000. Bidding took place March 30, 2024.

Сondition UNC (6) AU (29) XF (35) VF (33) F (1) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS61 (3) MS60 (2) AU58 (3) AU55 (5) AU53 (7) AU50 (2) XF45 (18) XF40 (1) VF35 (6) VF30 (1) DETAILS (8) Service ННР (4) RNGA (6) NGC (10) PCGS (2)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)

Alexander (23)

Auction World (1)

Auctiones (1)

AURORA (7)

Baldwin's of St. James's (1)

Busso Peus (3)

CNG (1)

Coins and Medals (2)

Empire (3)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Heritage (7)

Heritage Eur (1)

Imperial Coin (4)

Katz (4)

Künker (9)

La Galerie Numismatique (2)

New York Sale (2)

Pegasus Auctions (1)

Rare Coins (15)

RND (3)

Russian Heritage (10)

Russiancoin (1)

SINCONA (2)

WCN (1)

Знак (2)