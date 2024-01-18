Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1746 ММД "Moscow type" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse Rouble 1746 ММД "Moscow type" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Rouble 1746 ММД "Moscow type" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 25,85 g
  • Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
  • Diameter 40 - 42 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 391,360

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1746
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (108)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1746 "Moscow type" with mark ММД. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 310 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 220,000. Bidding took place March 30, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Alexander (23)
  • Auction World (1)
  • Auctiones (1)
  • AURORA (7)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • Busso Peus (3)
  • CNG (1)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • Empire (3)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (7)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Imperial Coin (4)
  • Katz (4)
  • Künker (9)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (2)
  • New York Sale (2)
  • Pegasus Auctions (1)
  • Rare Coins (15)
  • RND (3)
  • Russian Heritage (10)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • WCN (1)
  • Знак (2)
Russia Rouble 1746 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
2376 $
Price in auction currency 220000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1746 ММД "Moscow type" at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
391 $
Price in auction currency 36000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1746 ММД "Moscow type" at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1746 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia Rouble 1746 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1746 ММД "Moscow type" at auction AURORA - November 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1746 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Russian Heritage - August 13, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 13, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1746 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1746 ММД "Moscow type" at auction AURORA - June 15, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1746 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Russia Rouble 1746 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date May 10, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1746 ММД "Moscow type" at auction AURORA - April 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1746 ММД "Moscow type" at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - March 11, 2023
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1746 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Alexander - March 8, 2023
Russia Rouble 1746 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Alexander - March 8, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date March 8, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1746 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2023
Russia Rouble 1746 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1746 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Alexander - January 14, 2023
Russia Rouble 1746 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Alexander - January 14, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date January 14, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1746 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Russian Heritage - November 13, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 13, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1746 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1746 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1746 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Russian Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1746 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Alexander - August 3, 2022
Russia Rouble 1746 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Alexander - August 3, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 3, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1746 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Russian Heritage - July 10, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 10, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1746 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Heritage - May 22, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1746 "Moscow type", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

