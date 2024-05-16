Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1754 ММД МБ "Moscow type". The order ribbon is wide (Russia, Elizabeth)

Variety: The order ribbon is wide

Obverse Rouble 1754 ММД МБ "Moscow type" The order ribbon is wide - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Rouble 1754 ММД МБ "Moscow type" The order ribbon is wide - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 25,85 g
  • Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
  • Diameter 40 - 42 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1754
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1754 "Moscow type" with mark ММД МБ. The order ribbon is wide. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 190 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 3,000. Bidding took place September 28, 2012.

Russia Rouble 1754 ММД МБ "Moscow type" at auction Empire - May 16, 2024
Seller Empire
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1754 ММД МБ "Moscow type" at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1754 ММД МБ "Moscow type" at auction Katz - November 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU55 ННР
Selling price
1090 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
Russia Rouble 1754 ММД МБ "Moscow type" at auction AURORA - August 24, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2023
Condition AU55 ННР
Selling price
1053 $
Price in auction currency 100000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1754 ММД МБ "Moscow type" at auction AURORA - June 15, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1754 ММД МБ "Moscow type" at auction Знак - February 10, 2023
Seller Знак
Date February 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1754 ММД МБ "Moscow type" at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1754 ММД МБ "Moscow type" at auction Alexander - June 8, 2022
Russia Rouble 1754 ММД МБ "Moscow type" at auction Alexander - June 8, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date June 8, 2022
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1754 ММД МБ "Moscow type" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 5, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1754 ММД МБ "Moscow type" at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1754 ММД МБ "Moscow type" at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1754 ММД МБ "Moscow type" at auction Katz - January 31, 2021
Seller Katz
Date January 31, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1754 ММД МБ "Moscow type" at auction Rare Coins - September 23, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1754 ММД МБ "Moscow type" at auction Empire - March 6, 2020
Seller Empire
Date March 6, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1754 ММД МБ "Moscow type" at auction Alexander - December 13, 2019
Russia Rouble 1754 ММД МБ "Moscow type" at auction Alexander - December 13, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date December 13, 2019
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1754 ММД МБ "Moscow type" at auction Alexander - September 20, 2019
Russia Rouble 1754 ММД МБ "Moscow type" at auction Alexander - September 20, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date September 20, 2019
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1754 ММД МБ "Moscow type" at auction Rare Coins - June 20, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 20, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1754 ММД МБ "Moscow type" at auction Rare Coins - June 20, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 20, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1754 ММД МБ "Moscow type" at auction RND - April 15, 2018
Russia Rouble 1754 ММД МБ "Moscow type" at auction RND - April 15, 2018
Seller RND
Date April 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1754 ММД МБ "Moscow type" at auction Alexander - February 14, 2018
Russia Rouble 1754 ММД МБ "Moscow type" at auction Alexander - February 14, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date February 14, 2018
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1754 ММД МБ "Moscow type" at auction Alexander - November 22, 2017
Russia Rouble 1754 ММД МБ "Moscow type" at auction Alexander - November 22, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date November 22, 2017
Condition XF40
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1754 "Moscow type", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

