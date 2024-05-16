Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1754 ММД МБ "Moscow type". The order ribbon is wide (Russia, Elizabeth)
Variety: The order ribbon is wide
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 25,85 g
- Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
- Diameter 40 - 42 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1754
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1754 "Moscow type" with mark ММД МБ. The order ribbon is wide. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 190 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 3,000. Bidding took place September 28, 2012.
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU55 ННР
Selling price
1090 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2023
Condition AU55 ННР
Selling price
1053 $
Price in auction currency 100000 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date June 8, 2022
Condition AU55
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 20, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
