Rouble 1758 СПБ НК "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov". Pearls under the crown (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1758 "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" with mark СПБ НК. Pearls under the crown. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 17,000. Bidding took place April 22, 2017.

Сondition UNC (8) AU (13) XF (3) VF (1) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) MS61 (4) MS60 (3) AU58 (2) AU55 (3) AU53 (2) XF45 (1) DETAILS (3) Service NGC (4) ННР (1) PCGS (2)

Seller All companies

Alexander (7)

Coins and Medals (2)

Heritage (1)

Imperial Coin (5)

Katz (2)

Künker (2)

Niemczyk (1)

Nuance Auction Galleries, Inc. (1)

Rare Coins (5)

SINCONA (2)

Знак (1)