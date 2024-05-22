Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1758 СПБ НК "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov". Pearls under the crown (Russia, Elizabeth)
Variety: Pearls under the crown
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 25,85 g
- Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
- Diameter 40 - 42 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1758
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1758 "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" with mark СПБ НК. Pearls under the crown. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 17,000. Bidding took place April 22, 2017.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
969 $
Price in auction currency 90000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU53
Selling price
1576 $
Price in auction currency 140000 RUB
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date January 12, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 18, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date March 22, 2019
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 10, 2018
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date October 28, 2018
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 4, 2018
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 16, 2018
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
