Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1758 СПБ НК "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov". Pearls under the crown (Russia, Elizabeth)

Variety: Pearls under the crown

Obverse Rouble 1758 СПБ НК "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" Pearls under the crown - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Rouble 1758 СПБ НК "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" Pearls under the crown - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 25,85 g
  • Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
  • Diameter 40 - 42 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1758
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1758 "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" with mark СПБ НК. Pearls under the crown. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 17,000. Bidding took place April 22, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (7)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Imperial Coin (5)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (2)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Nuance Auction Galleries, Inc. (1)
  • Rare Coins (5)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Знак (1)
Russia Rouble 1758 СПБ НК "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Alexander - May 22, 2024
Russia Rouble 1758 СПБ НК "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Alexander - May 22, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1758 СПБ НК "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia Rouble 1758 СПБ НК "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
969 $
Price in auction currency 90000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1758 СПБ НК "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU53
Selling price
1576 $
Price in auction currency 140000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1758 СПБ НК "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2022
Russia Rouble 1758 СПБ НК "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1758 СПБ НК "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Alexander - January 12, 2022
Russia Rouble 1758 СПБ НК "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Alexander - January 12, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date January 12, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1758 СПБ НК "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1758 СПБ НК "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Coins and Medals - October 8, 2021
Russia Rouble 1758 СПБ НК "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Coins and Medals - October 8, 2021
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1758 СПБ НК "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Imperial Coin - June 1, 2021
Russia Rouble 1758 СПБ НК "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Imperial Coin - June 1, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 1, 2021
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1758 СПБ НК "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Alexander - January 13, 2021
Russia Rouble 1758 СПБ НК "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Alexander - January 13, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date January 13, 2021
Condition AU58 ННР
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1758 СПБ НК "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Rare Coins - October 3, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1758 СПБ НК "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Alexander - June 10, 2020
Russia Rouble 1758 СПБ НК "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Alexander - June 10, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date June 10, 2020
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1758 СПБ НК "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Rare Coins - December 18, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 18, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1758 СПБ НК "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Katz - April 28, 2019
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1758 СПБ НК "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Alexander - March 22, 2019
Russia Rouble 1758 СПБ НК "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Alexander - March 22, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date March 22, 2019
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1758 СПБ НК "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Rare Coins - November 10, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 10, 2018
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1758 СПБ НК "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Katz - October 28, 2018
Seller Katz
Date October 28, 2018
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1758 СПБ НК "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Imperial Coin - September 4, 2018
Russia Rouble 1758 СПБ НК "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Imperial Coin - September 4, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 4, 2018
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1758 СПБ НК "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Imperial Coin - September 16, 2018
Russia Rouble 1758 СПБ НК "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Imperial Coin - September 16, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 16, 2018
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1758 СПБ НК "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Знак - May 25, 2018
Russia Rouble 1758 СПБ НК "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Знак - May 25, 2018
Seller Знак
Date May 25, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1758 СПБ НК "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Alexander - March 22, 2018
Russia Rouble 1758 СПБ НК "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Alexander - March 22, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date March 22, 2018
Condition MS60
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1758 СПБ НК "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Imperial Coin - March 18, 2018
Russia Rouble 1758 СПБ НК "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Imperial Coin - March 18, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 18, 2018
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1758 "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

