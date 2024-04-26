Rouble 1748 ММД "Moscow type" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1748 "Moscow type" with mark ММД. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 193 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Сondition UNC (9) AU (12) XF (20) VF (11) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS60 (6) AU58 (2) AU55 (2) AU53 (2) AU50 (2) XF45 (2) XF40 (5) VF30 (1) VF20 (1) DETAILS (1) Service ННР (5) NGC (6)

Seller All companies

Alexander (12)

AURORA (4)

Coins and Medals (1)

Coins.ee (1)

Empire (1)

Goldberg (1)

Gorny & Mosch (3)

Heritage (2)

Imperial Coin (5)

Katz (1)

Künker (5)

NIKO (1)

Nomisma (1)

Palombo (1)

Rare Coins (3)

RedSquare (1)

RND (2)

Russian Heritage (1)

SINCONA (2)

Teutoburger (1)

V. GADOURY (1)

WAG (1)

WCN (1)

Знак (3)