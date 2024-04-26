Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1748 ММД "Moscow type" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse Rouble 1748 ММД "Moscow type" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Rouble 1748 ММД "Moscow type" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Editions V. GADOURY

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 25,85 g
  • Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
  • Diameter 40 - 42 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 100,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1748
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (55)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1748 "Moscow type" with mark ММД. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 193 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Russia Rouble 1748 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Russia Rouble 1748 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date April 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1748 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia Rouble 1748 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
409 $
Price in auction currency 38000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1748 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1748 ММД "Moscow type" at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
500 $
Price in auction currency 46000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1748 ММД "Moscow type" at auction AURORA - November 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1748 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Alexander - August 30, 2023
Russia Rouble 1748 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Alexander - August 30, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 30, 2023
Condition MS60
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1748 ММД "Moscow type" at auction AURORA - April 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1748 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Coins.ee - April 23, 2023
Russia Rouble 1748 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Coins.ee - April 23, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1748 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Nomisma - April 14, 2023
Seller Nomisma
Date April 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1748 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Alexander - January 14, 2023
Russia Rouble 1748 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Alexander - January 14, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date January 14, 2023
Condition MS60 ННР
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1748 ММД "Moscow type" at auction RedSquare - December 4, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date December 4, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1748 ММД "Moscow type" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1748 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Alexander - October 19, 2022
Russia Rouble 1748 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Alexander - October 19, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date October 19, 2022
Condition MS60 ННР
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1748 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Alexander - August 3, 2022
Russia Rouble 1748 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Alexander - August 3, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 3, 2022
Condition MS60 ННР
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1748 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Empire - July 21, 2022
Seller Empire
Date July 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1748 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Alexander - June 8, 2022
Russia Rouble 1748 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Alexander - June 8, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date June 8, 2022
Condition MS60 ННР
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1748 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Alexander - February 9, 2022
Russia Rouble 1748 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Alexander - February 9, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date February 9, 2022
Condition MS60 ННР
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1748 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Heritage - January 23, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 23, 2022
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1748 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Знак - December 3, 2021
Seller Знак
Date December 3, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1748 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Katz - October 24, 2021
Seller Katz
Date October 24, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1748 ММД "Moscow type" at auction V. GADOURY - October 23, 2021
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1748 "Moscow type", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

