Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1748 ММД "Moscow type" (Russia, Elizabeth)
Photo by: Editions V. GADOURY
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 25,85 g
- Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
- Diameter 40 - 42 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 100,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1748
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (55)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1748 "Moscow type" with mark ММД. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 193 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
409 $
Price in auction currency 38000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
500 $
Price in auction currency 46000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Alexander
Date January 14, 2023
Condition MS60 ННР
Selling price
******
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Alexander
Date October 19, 2022
Condition MS60 ННР
Selling price
******
******
Seller Alexander
Date August 3, 2022
Condition MS60 ННР
Selling price
******
******
Seller Alexander
Date June 8, 2022
Condition MS60 ННР
Selling price
******
******
Seller Alexander
Date February 9, 2022
Condition MS60 ННР
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 23, 2022
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
******
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1748 "Moscow type", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
