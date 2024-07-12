Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1754 ММД ЕI "Moscow type". Large crown over the eagle (Russia, Elizabeth)
Variety: Large crown over the eagle
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 25,85 g
- Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
- Diameter 40 - 42 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1754
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1754 "Moscow type" with mark ММД ЕI. Large crown over the eagle. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 346 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 9,000. Bidding took place April 22, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
2808 $
Price in auction currency 260000 RUB
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
921 $
Price in auction currency 850 EUR
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition F15
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date May 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
