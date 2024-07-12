Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1754 ММД ЕI "Moscow type". Large crown over the eagle (Russia, Elizabeth)

Variety: Large crown over the eagle

Obverse Rouble 1754 ММД ЕI "Moscow type" Large crown over the eagle - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Rouble 1754 ММД ЕI "Moscow type" Large crown over the eagle - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 25,85 g
  • Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
  • Diameter 40 - 42 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1754
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1754 "Moscow type" with mark ММД ЕI. Large crown over the eagle. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 346 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 9,000. Bidding took place April 22, 2017.

Russia Rouble 1754 ММД ЕI "Moscow type" at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Russia Rouble 1754 ММД ЕI "Moscow type" at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Seller Знак
Date July 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1754 ММД ЕI "Moscow type" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia Rouble 1754 ММД ЕI "Moscow type" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1754 ММД ЕI "Moscow type" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
2808 $
Price in auction currency 260000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1754 ММД ЕI "Moscow type" at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1754 ММД ЕI "Moscow type" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - February 29, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
921 $
Price in auction currency 850 EUR
Russia Rouble 1754 ММД ЕI "Moscow type" at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1754 ММД ЕI "Moscow type" at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1754 ММД ЕI "Moscow type" at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Russia Rouble 1754 ММД ЕI "Moscow type" at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1754 ММД ЕI "Moscow type" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1754 ММД ЕI "Moscow type" at auction AURORA - October 26, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1754 ММД ЕI "Moscow type" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1754 ММД ЕI "Moscow type" at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Russia Rouble 1754 ММД ЕI "Moscow type" at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1754 ММД ЕI "Moscow type" at auction AURORA - September 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1754 ММД ЕI "Moscow type" at auction Russian Heritage - September 10, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 10, 2023
Condition XF45 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1754 ММД ЕI "Moscow type" at auction AURORA - August 24, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1754 ММД ЕI "Moscow type" at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1754 ММД ЕI "Moscow type" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1754 ММД ЕI "Moscow type" at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Russia Rouble 1754 ММД ЕI "Moscow type" at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition F15
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1754 ММД ЕI "Moscow type" at auction Rare Coins - May 13, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date May 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1754 ММД ЕI "Moscow type" at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Russia Rouble 1754 ММД ЕI "Moscow type" at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date May 10, 2023
Condition F15
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1754 ММД ЕI "Moscow type" at auction AURORA - April 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1754 "Moscow type", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

