Rouble 1754 ММД ЕI "Moscow type". Large crown over the eagle (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1754 "Moscow type" with mark ММД ЕI. Large crown over the eagle. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 346 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 9,000. Bidding took place April 22, 2017.

