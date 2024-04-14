Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1751 ММД А "Moscow type" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse Rouble 1751 ММД А "Moscow type" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Rouble 1751 ММД А "Moscow type" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 25,85 g
  • Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
  • Diameter 40 - 42 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC NaN

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1751
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1751 "Moscow type" with mark ММД А. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 63690 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,560. Bidding took place May 18, 2022.

Russia Rouble 1751 ММД А "Moscow type" at auction Auction World - April 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
1109 $
Price in auction currency 170000 JPY
Russia Rouble 1751 ММД А "Moscow type" at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition Not encapsulated NGC
Selling price
298 $
Price in auction currency 276 EUR
Russia Rouble 1751 ММД А "Moscow type" at auction Alexander - November 22, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date November 22, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1751 ММД А "Moscow type" at auction Alexander - October 25, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date October 25, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1751 ММД А "Moscow type" at auction Alexander - September 27, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date September 27, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1751 ММД А "Moscow type" at auction AURORA - September 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1751 ММД А "Moscow type" at auction Alexander - August 30, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 30, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1751 ММД А "Moscow type" at auction Alexander - August 2, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 2, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1751 ММД А "Moscow type" at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1751 ММД А "Moscow type" at auction Alexander - June 7, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date June 7, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1751 ММД А "Moscow type" at auction Heritage - May 19, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 19, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1751 ММД А "Moscow type" at auction Heritage - January 27, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 27, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1751 ММД А "Moscow type" at auction Heritage - January 23, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 23, 2022
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1751 ММД А "Moscow type" at auction Rare Coins - October 13, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1751 ММД А "Moscow type" at auction Numisbalt - May 9, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1751 ММД А "Moscow type" at auction Katz - August 23, 2020
Seller Katz
Date August 23, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1751 ММД А "Moscow type" at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1751 ММД А "Moscow type" at auction Imperial Coin - January 28, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 28, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1751 ММД А "Moscow type" at auction Heritage - January 21, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date January 21, 2020
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1751 ММД А "Moscow type" at auction Katz - April 28, 2019
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1751 ММД А "Moscow type" at auction Coinhouse - March 22, 2019
Seller Coinhouse
Date March 22, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
