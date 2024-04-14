Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1751 ММД А "Moscow type" (Russia, Elizabeth)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 25,85 g
- Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
- Diameter 40 - 42 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC NaN
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1751
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1751 "Moscow type" with mark ММД А. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 63690 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,560. Bidding took place May 18, 2022.
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
1109 $
Price in auction currency 170000 JPY
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition Not encapsulated NGC
Selling price
298 $
Price in auction currency 276 EUR
Seller Alexander
Date November 22, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date May 19, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 27, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 23, 2022
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 28, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
