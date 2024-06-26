Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1754 ММД МБ "Moscow type". The order ribbon is narrow (Russia, Elizabeth)

Variety: The order ribbon is narrow

Obverse Rouble 1754 ММД МБ "Moscow type" The order ribbon is narrow - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Rouble 1754 ММД МБ "Moscow type" The order ribbon is narrow - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Empire

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 25,85 g
  • Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
  • Diameter 40 - 42 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1754
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (110) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1754 "Moscow type" with mark ММД МБ. The order ribbon is narrow. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 107 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 300,000. Bidding took place October 7, 2022.

Russia Rouble 1754 ММД МБ "Moscow type" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
320 $
Price in auction currency 28000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1754 ММД МБ "Moscow type" at auction AURORA - May 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
327 $
Price in auction currency 29000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1754 ММД МБ "Moscow type" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1754 ММД МБ "Moscow type" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS60
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1754 ММД МБ "Moscow type" at auction AURORA - December 7, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1754 ММД МБ "Moscow type" at auction AURORA - November 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1754 ММД МБ "Moscow type" at auction AURORA - November 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1754 ММД МБ "Moscow type" at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS60
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1754 ММД МБ "Moscow type" at auction AURORA - September 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1754 ММД МБ "Moscow type" at auction Russian Heritage - September 10, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 10, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1754 ММД МБ "Moscow type" at auction Alexander - August 30, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 30, 2023
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1754 ММД МБ "Moscow type" at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1754 ММД МБ "Moscow type" at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1754 ММД МБ "Moscow type" at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1754 ММД МБ "Moscow type" at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1754 ММД МБ "Moscow type" at auction COINSNET - December 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date December 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1754 ММД МБ "Moscow type" at auction Знак - December 2, 2022
Seller Знак
Date December 2, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1754 ММД МБ "Moscow type" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1754 ММД МБ "Moscow type" at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1754 ММД МБ "Moscow type" at auction Coins and Medals - October 6, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1754 ММД МБ "Moscow type" at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1754 "Moscow type", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

