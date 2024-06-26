Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1754 ММД МБ "Moscow type". The order ribbon is narrow (Russia, Elizabeth)
Variety: The order ribbon is narrow
Photo by: Empire
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 25,85 g
- Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
- Diameter 40 - 42 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1754
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (110) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1754 "Moscow type" with mark ММД МБ. The order ribbon is narrow. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 107 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 300,000. Bidding took place October 7, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
320 $
Price in auction currency 28000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date May 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
327 $
Price in auction currency 29000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date December 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
