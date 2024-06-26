Rouble 1754 ММД МБ "Moscow type". The order ribbon is narrow (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1754 "Moscow type" with mark ММД МБ. The order ribbon is narrow. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 107 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 300,000. Bidding took place October 7, 2022.

