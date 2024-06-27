Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1760 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" (Russia, Elizabeth)
Photo by: AURORA
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 25,85 g
- Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
- Diameter 40 - 42 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 279,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1760
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (155)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1760 "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" with mark СПБ ЯI. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 230 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 42,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2289 $
Price in auction currency 202000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU53
Selling price
1235 $
Price in auction currency 110000 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition AU55
Selling price
Seller Empire
Date February 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1760 "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
