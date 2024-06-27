Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1760 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse Rouble 1760 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Rouble 1760 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 25,85 g
  • Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
  • Diameter 40 - 42 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 279,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1760
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (155)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1760 "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" with mark СПБ ЯI. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 230 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 42,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
Russia Rouble 1760 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia Rouble 1760 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1760 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia Rouble 1760 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2289 $
Price in auction currency 202000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1760 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU53
Selling price
1235 $
Price in auction currency 110000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1760 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1760 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia Rouble 1760 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1760 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia Rouble 1760 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1760 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1760 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Russia Rouble 1760 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1760 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Empire - February 15, 2024
Seller Empire
Date February 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1760 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction OLNZ - February 7, 2024
Seller OLNZ
Date February 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1760 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Russian Heritage - December 24, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 24, 2023
Condition XF45 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1760 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition AU58 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1760 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction AURORA - November 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1760 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Alexander - September 27, 2023
Russia Rouble 1760 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Alexander - September 27, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date September 27, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1760 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction AURORA - September 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1760 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Alexander - August 30, 2023
Russia Rouble 1760 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Alexander - August 30, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 30, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1760 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1760 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Numisbalt - July 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1760 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Empire - April 13, 2023
Seller Empire
Date April 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1760 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Russia Rouble 1760 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1760 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction AURORA - March 23, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date March 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

