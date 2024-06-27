Rouble 1760 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1760 "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" with mark СПБ ЯI. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 230 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 42,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

