Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1754 ММД IП "Moscow type". The order ribbon is wide (Russia, Elizabeth)
Variety: The order ribbon is wide
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 25,85 g
- Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
- Diameter 40 - 42 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,182,785
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1754
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1754 "Moscow type" with mark ММД IП. The order ribbon is wide. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 189 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 4,300. Bidding took place September 28, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
524 $
Price in auction currency 48000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
652 $
Price in auction currency 60000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date June 10, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 6, 2018
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 4, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 15, 2016
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date September 28, 2012
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
