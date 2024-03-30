Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1754 ММД IП "Moscow type". The order ribbon is wide (Russia, Elizabeth)

Variety: The order ribbon is wide

Obverse Rouble 1754 ММД IП "Moscow type" The order ribbon is wide - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Rouble 1754 ММД IП "Moscow type" The order ribbon is wide - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 25,85 g
  • Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
  • Diameter 40 - 42 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,182,785

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1754
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1754 "Moscow type" with mark ММД IП. The order ribbon is wide. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 189 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 4,300. Bidding took place September 28, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (3)
  • AURORA (2)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • Rare Coins (3)
  • SINCONA (2)
Russia Rouble 1754 ММД IП "Moscow type" at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
524 $
Price in auction currency 48000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1754 ММД IП "Moscow type" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1754 ММД IП "Moscow type" at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
652 $
Price in auction currency 60000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1754 ММД IП "Moscow type" at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1754 ММД IП "Moscow type" at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1754 ММД IП "Moscow type" at auction Alexander - June 10, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date June 10, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1754 ММД IП "Moscow type" at auction Imperial Coin - February 6, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 6, 2018
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1754 ММД IП "Moscow type" at auction Rare Coins - October 4, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 4, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1754 ММД IП "Moscow type" at auction Imperial Coin - November 15, 2016
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 15, 2016
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1754 ММД IП "Moscow type" at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1754 ММД IП "Moscow type" at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1754 ММД IП "Moscow type" at auction Alexander - September 28, 2012
Seller Alexander
Date September 28, 2012
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1754 ММД IП "Moscow type" at auction Künker - June 22, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1754 ММД IП "Moscow type" at auction Alexander - September 14, 2007
Seller Alexander
Date September 14, 2007
Condition VF35
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1754 "Moscow type", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

