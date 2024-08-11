Commemorative coins 10 Mark GDR - Germany
10 Mark 1966Schinkel
10 Mark 1967Kollwitz
10 Mark 1968Gutenberg
10 Mark 1969Böttger
10 Mark 1970Beethoven
10 Mark 1971Albrecht Durer
10 Mark 1972Buchenwald
10 Mark 1972Heinrich Heine
10 Mark 1973Festival of Youth and Students
10 Mark 1973Bertold Brecht
10 Mark 197425 years of GDR
10 Mark 1974Caspar Friedrich
10 Mark 1975Albert Schweitzer
10 Mark 1975 PatternAlbert Schweitzer
10 Mark 1975Warsaw Pact
10 Mark 1976National People's Army
10 Mark 1976Weber
10 Mark 1977Otto von Guericke
10 Mark 1977 PatternOtto von Guericke
10 Mark 1978Justus von Liebig
10 Mark 1978Space flight
10 Mark 1979Ludwig Feuerbach
10 Mark 1980Gerhard Scharnhorst
10 Mark 1981National People's Army
10 Mark 1981Hegel
10 Mark 1981 PatternBerlin Coinage
10 Mark 1981Berlin Coinage
10 Mark 1982Gewandhaus
10 Mark 1983Wagner
10 Mark 1983Combat workers
10 Mark 1984Alfred Brehm
10 Mark 1985Semper Opera
10 Mark 1985Liberation from fascism
10 Mark 1985 PatternHumboldt University
10 Mark 1985Humboldt University
10 Mark 1986Ernst Telman
10 Mark 1986Charite Clinic
10 Mark 1987Drama Theater
10 Mark 1988Ulrich von Gutten
10 Mark 1988Sports of GDR
10 Mark 1989Comecon
10 Mark 1989Johann Gottfried Shadow
10 Mark 198940 years of GDR
10 Mark 1990Workers' Day
10 Mark 1990Johann Fichte