Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

Commemorative coins 10 Mark GDR - Germany

type-coin
type-coin

10 Mark 1966

Schinkel
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1966 50,000 2 2921966 Aluminum. One-sided strike 300 0 11
type-coin
type-coin

10 Mark 1967

Kollwitz
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1967 100,552 0 1131967 Edge (10 MARK * 10 MARK * 10 MARK) - 0 581967 Aluminum. One-sided strike 400 1 91967 Brass - 0 1
type-coin
type-coin

10 Mark 1968

Gutenberg
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1968 100,328 0 1001968 Aluminum. One-sided strike 300 0 11
type-coin
type-coin

10 Mark 1969

Böttger
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1969 100,313 0 1171969 Aluminum. One-sided strike 300 0 10
type-coin
type-coin

10 Mark 1970

Beethoven
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1970 100,265 0 1071970 Aluminum. One-sided strike 300 0 8
type-coin
type-coin

10 Mark 1971

Albrecht Durer
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1971 100,112 0 611971 Plain edge - 0 31971 Aluminum. One-sided strike 300 0 13
type-coin
type-coin

10 Mark 1972

Buchenwald
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1972 A 15,108,481 0 191972 A Off-center strike - 0 3
type-coin
type-coin

10 Mark 1972

Heinrich Heine
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1972 100,297 0 581972 Aluminum. One-sided strike 300 0 11
type-coin
type-coin

10 Mark 1973

Festival of Youth and Students
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1973 A 3,594,022 0 13
type-coin
type-coin

10 Mark 1973

Bertold Brecht
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1973 100,197 0 71
type-coin
type-coin

10 Mark 1974

25 years of GDR
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1974 A 2,290,000 0 291974 A Silver. Pattern 1,500 0 69
type-coin
type-coin

10 Mark 1974

25 years of GDR
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1974 City View 70,200 200 1 85
type-coin
type-coin

10 Mark 1974

Caspar Friedrich
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1974 75,000 100 0 96
type-coin
type-coin

10 Mark 1975

Albert Schweitzer
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1975 101,100 1,040 0 1061975 Aluminum. One-sided strike 306 - 1 11
type-coin
type-coin

10 Mark 1975 Pattern

Albert Schweitzer
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1975 A 8,810 1 130
type-coin
type-coin

10 Mark 1975

Warsaw Pact
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1975 A 2,522,356 0 12
type-coin
type-coin

10 Mark 1976

National People's Army
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1976 A 754,508 0 12
type-coin
type-coin

10 Mark 1976

Weber
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1976 101,642 6,037 0 72
type-coin
type-coin

10 Mark 1977

Otto von Guericke
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1977 69,316 6,000 1 140
type-coin
type-coin

10 Mark 1977 Pattern

Otto von Guericke
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1977 6,000 0 164
type-coin
type-coin

10 Mark 1978

Justus von Liebig
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1978 70,601 4,500 0 101
type-coin
type-coin

10 Mark 1978

Space flight
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Mintage PROOF Mintage BU Sales Sales
1978 A 724,750 2,600 32,075 2 1071978 A Silver. Pattern - 100 - 0 22
type-coin
type-coin

10 Mark 1979

Ludwig Feuerbach
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1979 50,500 4,500 1 184
type-coin
type-coin

10 Mark 1980

Gerhard Scharnhorst
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1980 49,500 5,500 0 61
type-coin
type-coin

10 Mark 1981

National People's Army
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Mintage PROOF Mintage BU Sales Sales
1981 A 780,000 5,500 30,300 0 57
type-coin
type-coin

10 Mark 1981

Hegel
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1981 49,500 5,500 1 57
type-coin
type-coin

10 Mark 1981 Pattern

Berlin Coinage
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1981 2,250 0 139
type-coin
type-coin

10 Mark 1981

Berlin Coinage
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1981 54,540 5,500 0 71
type-coin
type-coin

10 Mark 1982

Gewandhaus
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1982 49,510 5,500 1 89
type-coin
type-coin

10 Mark 1983

Wagner
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1983 49,500 5,500 0 61
type-coin
type-coin

10 Mark 1983

Combat workers
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Mintage PROOF Mintage BU Sales Sales
1983 A 460,900 5,000 45,000 0 201983 A Pattern 100 - - 0 20
type-coin
type-coin

10 Mark 1984

Alfred Brehm
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1984 A 40,000 5,000 0 65
type-coin
type-coin

10 Mark 1985

Semper Opera
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1985 A 55,002 5,000 1 63
type-coin
type-coin

10 Mark 1985

Liberation from fascism
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Mintage PROOF Mintage BU Sales Sales
1985 A 750,600 5,000 30,000 0 201985 A Gold. Pattern 266 - - 0 381985 A Silver. Pattern 10 10 - 0 21985 A Large monument. Pattern 50 - - 0 7
type-coin
type-coin

10 Mark 1985 Pattern

Humboldt University
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1985 A 112 0 17
type-coin
type-coin

10 Mark 1985

Humboldt University
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1985 A 38,000 4,000 1 85
type-coin
type-coin

10 Mark 1986

Ernst Telman
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Mintage PROOF Mintage BU Sales Sales
1986 A 709,750 4,002 42,000 0 211986 A Silver. Pattern 107 - - 0 21
type-coin
type-coin

10 Mark 1986

Charite Clinic
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1986 A 38,000 4,101 0 64
type-coin
type-coin

10 Mark 1987

Drama Theater
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1987 A 48,100 4,000 0 48
type-coin
type-coin

10 Mark 1988

Ulrich von Gutten
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1988 A 37,000 3,000 2 121
type-coin
type-coin

10 Mark 1988

Sports of GDR
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Mintage PROOF Mintage BU Sales Sales
1988 A 611,800 3,300 85,000 0 271988 A Silver. Pattern - 1,000 - 1 67
type-coin
type-coin

10 Mark 1989

Comecon
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Mintage PROOF Mintage BU Sales Sales
1989 A 57,000 3,000 40,000 0 53
type-coin
type-coin

10 Mark 1989

Johann Gottfried Shadow
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1989 A 39,200 3,000 0 164
type-coin
type-coin

10 Mark 1989

40 years of GDR
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Mintage PROOF Mintage BU Sales Sales
1989 A 523,900 3,080 65,000 0 421989 A Coat of arms is matted. Pattern - 10 - 0 11989 A Silver. Pattern 10 - - 0 2
type-coin
type-coin

10 Mark 1990

Workers' Day
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Mintage PROOF Mintage BU Sales Sales
1990 A 632,000 4,367 115,000 0 25
type-coin
type-coin

10 Mark 1990

Johann Fichte
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1990 A 40,564 4,200 0 106
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog GDR All German coins German coins 10 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search