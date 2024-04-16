Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1989 A "Johann Gottfried Shadow" (Germany, GDR)

Obverse 10 Mark 1989 A "Johann Gottfried Shadow" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 10 Mark 1989 A "Johann Gottfried Shadow" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 17 g
  • Pure silver (0,2733 oz) 8,5 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 39,200
  • Mintage PROOF 3,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1989
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1989 "Johann Gottfried Shadow" with mark A. This silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3490 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place December 1, 2020.

For the sale of 10 Mark 1989 "Johann Gottfried Shadow", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

