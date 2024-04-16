Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1989 A "Johann Gottfried Shadow" (Germany, GDR)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 17 g
- Pure silver (0,2733 oz) 8,5 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 39,200
- Mintage PROOF 3,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1989
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (164)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1989 "Johann Gottfried Shadow" with mark A. This silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3490 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place December 1, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Auction World (4)
- Busso Peus (3)
- COINSNET (1)
- Dorotheum (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (10)
- Felzmann (1)
- Frühwald (1)
- Gärtner (7)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (3)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Höhn (33)
- Katz (1)
- Kroha (3)
- Künker (4)
- Meister & Sonntag (2)
- Möller (5)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Nomisma (1)
- Numismatica Ferrarese (2)
- Rauch (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (7)
- Rhenumis (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Teutoburger (60)
- WAG (3)
- Wójcicki (2)
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
106 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
97 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date May 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 3, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 8
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1989 "Johann Gottfried Shadow", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search