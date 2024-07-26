Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1974 "25 years of GDR". City View (Germany, GDR)

Variety: City View

Obverse 10 Mark 1974 "25 years of GDR" City View - Silver Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 10 Mark 1974 "25 years of GDR" City View - Silver Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung und Auktion Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 17 g
  • Pure silver (0,3416 oz) 10,625 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 70,200
  • Mintage PROOF 200

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1974
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (85)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1974 "25 years of GDR". City View. This silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7351 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,600. Bidding took place March 22, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Germany 10 Mark 1974 "25 years of GDR" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1974 "25 years of GDR" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 24, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 24, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1974 "25 years of GDR" at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 36 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1974 "25 years of GDR" at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
Germany 10 Mark 1974 "25 years of GDR" at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1974 "25 years of GDR" at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1974 "25 years of GDR" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1974 "25 years of GDR" at auction Russiancoin - January 25, 2024
Germany 10 Mark 1974 "25 years of GDR" at auction Russiancoin - January 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1974 "25 years of GDR" at auction Russiancoin - December 21, 2023
Germany 10 Mark 1974 "25 years of GDR" at auction Russiancoin - December 21, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1974 "25 years of GDR" at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Germany 10 Mark 1974 "25 years of GDR" at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1974 "25 years of GDR" at auction Rhenumis - September 13, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date September 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1974 "25 years of GDR" at auction Katz - May 27, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 27, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1974 "25 years of GDR" at auction Katz - May 13, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1974 "25 years of GDR" at auction Höhn - May 6, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date May 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1974 "25 years of GDR" at auction WAG - March 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date March 12, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1974 "25 years of GDR" at auction Coinhouse - December 18, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 18, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1974 "25 years of GDR" at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1974 "25 years of GDR" at auction Katz - July 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date July 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1974 "25 years of GDR" at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1974 "25 years of GDR" at auction Coinhouse - March 27, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date March 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1974 "25 years of GDR" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1974 "25 years of GDR" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to buy?
Germany 10 Mark 1974 "25 years of GDR" at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1974 "25 years of GDR", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

