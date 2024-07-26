Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1974 "25 years of GDR". City View (Germany, GDR)
Variety: City View
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 17 g
- Pure silver (0,3416 oz) 10,625 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 70,200
- Mintage PROOF 200
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1974
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (85)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1974 "25 years of GDR". City View. This silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7351 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,600. Bidding took place March 22, 2018.
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date September 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 18, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coinhouse
Date March 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
