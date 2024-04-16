10 Mark 1989 A "40 years of GDR" (Germany, GDR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1989 "40 years of GDR" with mark A. This nickel silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3213 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place March 1, 2022.

