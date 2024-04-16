Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1989 A "40 years of GDR" (Germany, GDR)

Obverse 10 Mark 1989 A "40 years of GDR" - Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 10 Mark 1989 A "40 years of GDR" - Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Nickel silver
  • Weight 12 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 523,900
  • Mintage BU 65,000
  • Mintage PROOF 3,080

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1989
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (42) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1989 "40 years of GDR" with mark A. This nickel silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3213 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place March 1, 2022.

Germany 10 Mark 1989 A "40 years of GDR" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
69 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1989 A "40 years of GDR" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1989 A "40 years of GDR" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1989 A "40 years of GDR" at auction Matos, Esteves & Pacheco - May 26, 2023
Seller Matos, Esteves & Pacheco
Date May 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1989 A "40 years of GDR" at auction BAC - April 26, 2023
Seller BAC
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1989 A "40 years of GDR" at auction Matos, Esteves & Pacheco - March 10, 2023
Seller Matos, Esteves & Pacheco
Date March 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1989 A "40 years of GDR" at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1989 A "40 years of GDR" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1989 A "40 years of GDR" at auction BAC - November 9, 2022
Seller BAC
Date November 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1989 A "40 years of GDR" at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1989 A "40 years of GDR" at auction Niemczyk - June 28, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 28, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1989 A "40 years of GDR" at auction Russiancoin - June 9, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1989 A "40 years of GDR" at auction BAC - June 8, 2022
Seller BAC
Date June 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1989 A "40 years of GDR" at auction Heritage - May 29, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1989 A "40 years of GDR" at auction Rhenumis - May 21, 2022
Seller Rhenumis
Date May 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1989 A "40 years of GDR" at auction Teutoburger - March 3, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 3, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1989 A "40 years of GDR" at auction BAC - January 26, 2022
Seller BAC
Date January 26, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1989 A "40 years of GDR" at auction Busso Peus - January 22, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 22, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1989 A "40 years of GDR" at auction Busso Peus - January 22, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 22, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1989 A "40 years of GDR" at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - August 3, 2021
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date August 3, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1989 A "40 years of GDR" at auction Heritage Eur - November 15, 2019
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 15, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1989 "40 years of GDR", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

