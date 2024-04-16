Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1989 A "40 years of GDR" (Germany, GDR)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Nickel silver
- Weight 12 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 523,900
- Mintage BU 65,000
- Mintage PROOF 3,080
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1989
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (42) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1989 "40 years of GDR" with mark A. This nickel silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3213 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place March 1, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- BAC (4)
- Busso Peus (2)
- Emporium Hamburg (2)
- Felzmann (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Höhn (7)
- Matos, Esteves & Pacheco (2)
- Möller (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numismatica Ferrarese (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (4)
- Rhenumis (1)
- Russiancoin (2)
- Teutoburger (7)
- UBS (2)
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
69 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Matos, Esteves & Pacheco
Date May 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 28, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date May 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 3, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 22, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 22, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date August 3, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1989 "40 years of GDR", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search