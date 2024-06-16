Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1980 "Gerhard Scharnhorst" (Germany, GDR)

Obverse 10 Mark 1980 "Gerhard Scharnhorst" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 10 Mark 1980 "Gerhard Scharnhorst" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 17 g
  • Pure silver (0,2733 oz) 8,5 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 49,500
  • Mintage PROOF 5,500

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1980
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (61)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1980 "Gerhard Scharnhorst". This silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2378 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 520. Bidding took place November 11, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auctiones (4)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Emporium Hamburg (3)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Höhn (14)
  • Katz (6)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (2)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numis.be (1)
  • Numismatica Ferrarese (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (10)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • Schulman (1)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Teutoburger (3)
  • WAG (1)
  • Wójcicki (2)
Germany 10 Mark 1980 "Gerhard Scharnhorst" at auction Auctiones - June 16, 2024
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 25 CHF
Germany 10 Mark 1980 "Gerhard Scharnhorst" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 10, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 4200 RUB
Germany 10 Mark 1980 "Gerhard Scharnhorst" at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1980 "Gerhard Scharnhorst" at auction Schulman - March 27, 2024
Seller Schulman
Date March 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1980 "Gerhard Scharnhorst" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Germany 10 Mark 1980 "Gerhard Scharnhorst" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1980 "Gerhard Scharnhorst" at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1980 "Gerhard Scharnhorst" at auction Auctiones - December 17, 2023
Seller Auctiones
Date December 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1980 "Gerhard Scharnhorst" at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Germany 10 Mark 1980 "Gerhard Scharnhorst" at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1980 "Gerhard Scharnhorst" at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1980 "Gerhard Scharnhorst" at auction Katz - August 31, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1980 "Gerhard Scharnhorst" at auction Auctiones - March 19, 2023
Seller Auctiones
Date March 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1980 "Gerhard Scharnhorst" at auction Auctiones - December 18, 2022
Seller Auctiones
Date December 18, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1980 "Gerhard Scharnhorst" at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1980 "Gerhard Scharnhorst" at auction Russiancoin - April 28, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 28, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1980 "Gerhard Scharnhorst" at auction Busso Peus - January 22, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 22, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1980 "Gerhard Scharnhorst" at auction Niemczyk - December 13, 2021
Germany 10 Mark 1980 "Gerhard Scharnhorst" at auction Niemczyk - December 13, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 13, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1980 "Gerhard Scharnhorst" at auction MUNZE - December 11, 2021
Seller MUNZE
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1980 "Gerhard Scharnhorst" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1980 "Gerhard Scharnhorst" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1980 "Gerhard Scharnhorst" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1980 "Gerhard Scharnhorst" at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1980 "Gerhard Scharnhorst", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

