Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1973 A "Festival of Youth and Students" (Germany, GDR)

Obverse 10 Mark 1973 A "Festival of Youth and Students" - Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 10 Mark 1973 A "Festival of Youth and Students" - Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Teriaca

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 12 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,594,022

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1973
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1973 "Festival of Youth and Students" with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6636 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place September 30, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (3)
  • BAC (4)
  • Künker (1)
  • Numismatica Ferrarese (1)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Russiancoin (3)
Germany 10 Mark 1973 A "Festival of Youth and Students" at auction Russiancoin - December 21, 2023
Germany 10 Mark 1973 A "Festival of Youth and Students" at auction Russiancoin - December 21, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 350 RUB
Germany 10 Mark 1973 A "Festival of Youth and Students" at auction Numismática Leilões - August 10, 2023
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date August 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 7 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1973 A "Festival of Youth and Students" at auction BAC - April 26, 2023
Seller BAC
Date April 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1973 A "Festival of Youth and Students" at auction Alexander - January 11, 2023
Germany 10 Mark 1973 A "Festival of Youth and Students" at auction Alexander - January 11, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date January 11, 2023
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1973 A "Festival of Youth and Students" at auction BAC - November 9, 2022
Seller BAC
Date November 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1973 A "Festival of Youth and Students" at auction Alexander - October 19, 2022
Germany 10 Mark 1973 A "Festival of Youth and Students" at auction Alexander - October 19, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date October 19, 2022
Condition MS63
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1973 A "Festival of Youth and Students" at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1973 A "Festival of Youth and Students" at auction Alexander - September 21, 2022
Germany 10 Mark 1973 A "Festival of Youth and Students" at auction Alexander - September 21, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date September 21, 2022
Condition MS63
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1973 A "Festival of Youth and Students" at auction BAC - June 8, 2022
Seller BAC
Date June 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1973 A "Festival of Youth and Students" at auction BAC - January 26, 2022
Seller BAC
Date January 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1973 A "Festival of Youth and Students" at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1973 A "Festival of Youth and Students" at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - August 3, 2021
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date August 3, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1973 A "Festival of Youth and Students" at auction Russiancoin - February 14, 2017
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 14, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1973 "Festival of Youth and Students", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

