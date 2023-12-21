10 Mark 1973 A "Festival of Youth and Students" (Germany, GDR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1973 "Festival of Youth and Students" with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6636 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place September 30, 2021.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (1) XF (5) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS63 (3)