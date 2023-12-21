Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1973 A "Festival of Youth and Students" (Germany, GDR)
Photo by: Teriaca
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 12 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,594,022
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1973
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1973 "Festival of Youth and Students" with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6636 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place September 30, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 350 RUB
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date August 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 7 EUR
Seller Alexander
Date January 11, 2023
Condition MS63
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date August 3, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
