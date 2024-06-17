Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1974 "Caspar Friedrich" (Germany, GDR)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 17 g
- Pure silver (0,3416 oz) 10,625 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 75,000
- Mintage PROOF 100
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1974
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1974 "Caspar Friedrich". This silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3433 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 6,500. Bidding took place May 12, 2016.
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
31 $
Price in auction currency 2800 RUB
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 25 CHF
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Auctiones
Date December 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 18, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Rhenumis
Date May 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Coinhouse
Date March 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 3, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
