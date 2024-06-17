Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1974 "Caspar Friedrich" (Germany, GDR)

Obverse 10 Mark 1974 "Caspar Friedrich" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 10 Mark 1974 "Caspar Friedrich" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung und Auktion Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 17 g
  • Pure silver (0,3416 oz) 10,625 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 75,000
  • Mintage PROOF 100

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1974
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (96)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1974 "Caspar Friedrich". This silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3433 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 6,500. Bidding took place May 12, 2016.

Germany 10 Mark 1974 "Caspar Friedrich" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
31 $
Price in auction currency 2800 RUB
Germany 10 Mark 1974 "Caspar Friedrich" at auction Auctiones - June 16, 2024
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 25 CHF
Germany 10 Mark 1974 "Caspar Friedrich" at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition MS63
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition MS63
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1974 "Caspar Friedrich" at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1974 "Caspar Friedrich" at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1974 "Caspar Friedrich" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1974 "Caspar Friedrich" at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1974 "Caspar Friedrich" at auction Russiancoin - January 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1974 "Caspar Friedrich" at auction Russiancoin - December 21, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1974 "Caspar Friedrich" at auction Auctiones - December 17, 2023
Seller Auctiones
Date December 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1974 "Caspar Friedrich" at auction Katz - May 13, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1974 "Caspar Friedrich" at auction WAG - April 16, 2023
Seller WAG
Date April 16, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1974 "Caspar Friedrich" at auction Katz - March 23, 2023
Seller Katz
Date March 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1974 "Caspar Friedrich" at auction WAG - March 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date March 12, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1974 "Caspar Friedrich" at auction Coinhouse - December 18, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 18, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1974 "Caspar Friedrich" at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1974 "Caspar Friedrich" at auction Rhenumis - May 21, 2022
Seller Rhenumis
Date May 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1974 "Caspar Friedrich" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 5, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1974 "Caspar Friedrich" at auction Coinhouse - March 27, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date March 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1974 "Caspar Friedrich" at auction Teutoburger - March 3, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 3, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1974 "Caspar Friedrich" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1974 "Caspar Friedrich", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

