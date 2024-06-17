10 Mark 1974 "Caspar Friedrich" (Germany, GDR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1974 "Caspar Friedrich". This silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3433 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 6,500. Bidding took place May 12, 2016.

Сondition PROOF (30) UNC (47) AU (15) XF (2) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (1)

Auction World (1)

Auctiones (2)

Coinhouse (3)

COINSNET (1)

Eeckhout (1)

Emporium Hamburg (4)

Frühwald (6)

Grün (4)

Heritage (1)

Hermes Auctions (1)

HERVERA (5)

HIRSCH (1)

Höhn (15)

Katz (4)

Kroha (1)

Künker (6)

Möller (2)

Monedalia.es (1)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

Numis.be (1)

Numismatica Ferrarese (1)

Rauch (2)

Reinhard Fischer (5)

Rhenumis (1)

Russiancoin (4)

Soler y Llach (6)

Teutoburger (9)

UBS (1)

WAG (2)

Wójcicki (1)

Wormser Auktionshaus (1)