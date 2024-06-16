Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1982 "Gewandhaus" (Germany, GDR)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 17 g
- Pure silver (0,2733 oz) 8,5 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 49,510
- Mintage PROOF 5,500
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1982
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (89)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1982 "Gewandhaus". This silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4388 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 625. Bidding took place September 13, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Auctiones (3)
- Busso Peus (1)
- COINSNET (2)
- Emporium Hamburg (2)
- Hermes Auctions (1)
- HERVERA (2)
- Höhn (12)
- Katz (3)
- Möller (1)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numis.be (1)
- Numismatica Ferrarese (1)
- Rauch (3)
- Reinhard Fischer (41)
- Rhenumis (5)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Soler y Llach (2)
- Teutoburger (4)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 25 CHF
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 3100 RUB
Seller Auctiones
Date December 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date June 15, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date June 15, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auctiones
Date December 18, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 22, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 13, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date August 3, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 5
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1982 "Gewandhaus", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search