10 Mark 1982 "Gewandhaus" (Germany, GDR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1982 "Gewandhaus". This silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4388 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 625. Bidding took place September 13, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (58) UNC (17) AU (11) No grade (3) Condition (slab) PF69 (2) PF66 (1) ULTRA CAMEO (3) Service PCGS (3)

Seller All companies

Auction World (1)

Auctiones (3)

Busso Peus (1)

COINSNET (2)

Emporium Hamburg (2)

Hermes Auctions (1)

HERVERA (2)

Höhn (12)

Katz (3)

Möller (1)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

Niemczyk (1)

Numis.be (1)

Numismatica Ferrarese (1)

Rauch (3)

Reinhard Fischer (41)

Rhenumis (5)

Russiancoin (1)

Soler y Llach (2)

Teutoburger (4)

Wójcicki (1)