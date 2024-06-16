Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1982 "Gewandhaus" (Germany, GDR)

Obverse 10 Mark 1982 "Gewandhaus" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 10 Mark 1982 "Gewandhaus" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Dr. Reinhard Fischer Auktionen

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 17 g
  • Pure silver (0,2733 oz) 8,5 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 49,510
  • Mintage PROOF 5,500

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1982
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (89)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1982 "Gewandhaus". This silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4388 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 625. Bidding took place September 13, 2022.

  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Auctiones (3)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • Höhn (12)
  • Katz (3)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numis.be (1)
  • Numismatica Ferrarese (1)
  • Rauch (3)
  • Reinhard Fischer (41)
  • Rhenumis (5)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Teutoburger (4)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Germany 10 Mark 1982 "Gewandhaus" at auction Auctiones - June 16, 2024
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 25 CHF
Germany 10 Mark 1982 "Gewandhaus" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 10, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 3100 RUB
Germany 10 Mark 1982 "Gewandhaus" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1982 "Gewandhaus" at auction Auctiones - December 17, 2023
Seller Auctiones
Date December 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1982 "Gewandhaus" at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1982 "Gewandhaus" at auction Rhenumis - June 15, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date June 15, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1982 "Gewandhaus" at auction Rhenumis - June 15, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date June 15, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1982 "Gewandhaus" at auction Auctiones - December 18, 2022
Seller Auctiones
Date December 18, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1982 "Gewandhaus" at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1982 "Gewandhaus" at auction Busso Peus - January 22, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 22, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1982 "Gewandhaus" at auction Niemczyk - December 13, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 13, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1982 "Gewandhaus" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1982 "Gewandhaus" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1982 "Gewandhaus" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1982 "Gewandhaus" at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1982 "Gewandhaus" at auction Höhn - September 4, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date September 4, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1982 "Gewandhaus" at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - August 3, 2021
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date August 3, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1982 "Gewandhaus" at auction Rhenumis - March 12, 2021
Seller Rhenumis
Date March 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1982 "Gewandhaus" at auction Rhenumis - March 12, 2021
Seller Rhenumis
Date March 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1982 "Gewandhaus" at auction Rhenumis - November 27, 2020
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 27, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1982 "Gewandhaus" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2020
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
