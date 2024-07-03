Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

Pattern 10 Mark 1975 A "Albert Schweitzer" (Germany, GDR)

Obverse Pattern 10 Mark 1975 A "Albert Schweitzer" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse Pattern 10 Mark 1975 A "Albert Schweitzer" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: H. D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 17 g
  • Pure silver (0,2733 oz) 8,5 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 8,810

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1975
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (130)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German Pattern 10 Mark 1975 "Albert Schweitzer" with mark A. This silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4234 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 3,300. Bidding took place December 5, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • Dorotheum (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (9)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Gärtner (2)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • HIRSCH (2)
  • Höhn (15)
  • Katz (5)
  • Künker (4)
  • Möller (5)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Reinhard Fischer (13)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Teutoburger (45)
  • Varesi (1)
  • WAG (7)
Germany 10 Mark 1975 A "Albert Schweitzer" (Pattern) at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1975 A "Albert Schweitzer" (Pattern) at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 52 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1975 A "Albert Schweitzer" (Pattern) at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1975 A "Albert Schweitzer" (Pattern) at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1975 A "Albert Schweitzer" (Pattern) at auction Stephen Album - March 5, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 5, 2024
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1975 A "Albert Schweitzer" (Pattern) at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1975 A "Albert Schweitzer" (Pattern) at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1975 A "Albert Schweitzer" (Pattern) at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1975 A "Albert Schweitzer" (Pattern) at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1975 A "Albert Schweitzer" (Pattern) at auction Höhn - May 6, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date May 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1975 A "Albert Schweitzer" (Pattern) at auction WAG - April 16, 2023
Seller WAG
Date April 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1975 A "Albert Schweitzer" (Pattern) at auction WAG - March 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date March 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1975 A "Albert Schweitzer" (Pattern) at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1975 A "Albert Schweitzer" (Pattern) at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date February 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1975 A "Albert Schweitzer" (Pattern) at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1975 A "Albert Schweitzer" (Pattern) at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1975 A "Albert Schweitzer" (Pattern) at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1975 A "Albert Schweitzer" (Pattern) at auction Höhn - July 23, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date July 23, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1975 A "Albert Schweitzer" (Pattern) at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1975 A "Albert Schweitzer" (Pattern) at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 5, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1975 A "Albert Schweitzer" (Pattern) at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 5, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Germany 10 Mark 1975 A "Albert Schweitzer" (Pattern) at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition UNC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1975 "Albert Schweitzer", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog GDR Coins of Germany in 1975 All German coins German silver coins German coins 10 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search