Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
Pattern 10 Mark 1975 A "Albert Schweitzer" (Germany, GDR)
Auction Prices (130)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German Pattern 10 Mark 1975 "Albert Schweitzer" with mark A. This silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4234 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 3,300. Bidding took place December 5, 2023.
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
