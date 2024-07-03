Pattern 10 Mark 1975 A "Albert Schweitzer" (Germany, GDR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German Pattern 10 Mark 1975 "Albert Schweitzer" with mark A. This silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4234 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 3,300. Bidding took place December 5, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (3) UNC (85) AU (41) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) MS66 (1) MS65 (1) Service PCGS (1) NGC (2)

