Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1984 A "Alfred Brehm" (Germany, GDR)

Obverse 10 Mark 1984 A "Alfred Brehm" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 10 Mark 1984 A "Alfred Brehm" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 17 g
  • Pure silver (0,2733 oz) 8,5 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 40,000
  • Mintage PROOF 5,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1984
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (65)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1984 "Alfred Brehm" with mark A. This silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1400 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place September 1, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • BAC (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (6)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • Höhn (18)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Möller (3)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (3)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numismatica Ferrarese (1)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Reinhard Fischer (9)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Soler y Llach (3)
  • Teutoburger (6)
  • WAG (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Germany 10 Mark 1984 A "Alfred Brehm" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 24, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 24, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1984 A "Alfred Brehm" at auction BAC - February 20, 2024
Seller BAC
Date February 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1984 A "Alfred Brehm" at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Germany 10 Mark 1984 A "Alfred Brehm" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - November 29, 2023
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date November 29, 2023
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1984 A "Alfred Brehm" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1984 A "Alfred Brehm" at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1984 A "Alfred Brehm" at auction Busso Peus - January 22, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 22, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1984 A "Alfred Brehm" at auction Niemczyk - December 13, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 13, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1984 A "Alfred Brehm" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1984 A "Alfred Brehm" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1984 A "Alfred Brehm" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1984 A "Alfred Brehm" at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1984 A "Alfred Brehm" at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1984 A "Alfred Brehm" at auction Höhn - September 4, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date September 4, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1984 A "Alfred Brehm" at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - August 3, 2021
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date August 3, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1984 A "Alfred Brehm" at auction Katz - August 1, 2021
Seller Katz
Date August 1, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1984 A "Alfred Brehm" at auction Höhn - May 29, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date May 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1984 A "Alfred Brehm" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 12, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1984 A "Alfred Brehm" at auction Höhn - February 28, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date February 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1984 A "Alfred Brehm" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1984 A "Alfred Brehm" at auction Höhn - January 20, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date January 20, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1984 "Alfred Brehm", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
