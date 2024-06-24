Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1984 A "Alfred Brehm" (Germany, GDR)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 17 g
- Pure silver (0,2733 oz) 8,5 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 40,000
- Mintage PROOF 5,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1984
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date November 29, 2023
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 22, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 13, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Höhn
Date September 4, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date August 3, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
