10 Mark 1981 "Berlin Coinage" (Germany, GDR)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 12 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 54,540
- Mintage PROOF 5,500
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1981
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (71)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1981 "Berlin Coinage". This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1123 sold at the Savoca Numismatik auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place May 18, 2024.
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 24, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 3900 RUB
Seller Savoca Numismatik
Date May 18, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1981 "Berlin Coinage", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
