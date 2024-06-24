Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1981 "Berlin Coinage" (Germany, GDR)

Obverse 10 Mark 1981 "Berlin Coinage" - Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 10 Mark 1981 "Berlin Coinage" - Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 12 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 54,540
  • Mintage PROOF 5,500

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1981
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (71)

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1981 "Berlin Coinage". This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1123 sold at the Savoca Numismatik auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place May 18, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Germany 10 Mark 1981 "Berlin Coinage" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 24, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 24, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 3900 RUB
Germany 10 Mark 1981 "Berlin Coinage" at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 31 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1981 "Berlin Coinage" at auction Savoca Numismatik - May 18, 2024
Seller Savoca Numismatik
Date May 18, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1981 "Berlin Coinage" at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Germany 10 Mark 1981 "Berlin Coinage" at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition MS64
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1981 "Berlin Coinage" at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1981 "Berlin Coinage" at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1981 "Berlin Coinage" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1981 "Berlin Coinage" at auction Katz - September 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1981 "Berlin Coinage" at auction Russiancoin - September 14, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 14, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1981 "Berlin Coinage" at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1981 "Berlin Coinage" at auction Russiancoin - July 20, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1981 "Berlin Coinage" at auction HIRSCH - June 11, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date June 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1981 "Berlin Coinage" at auction Russiancoin - June 8, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1981 "Berlin Coinage" at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1981 "Berlin Coinage" at auction Russiancoin - March 30, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 30, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1981 "Berlin Coinage" at auction Russiancoin - January 26, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 26, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1981 "Berlin Coinage" at auction Russiancoin - October 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1981 "Berlin Coinage" at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1981 "Berlin Coinage" at auction Russiancoin - August 18, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 18, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1981 "Berlin Coinage" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1981 "Berlin Coinage" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1981 "Berlin Coinage", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

