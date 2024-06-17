10 Mark 1978 "Justus von Liebig" (Germany, GDR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1978 "Justus von Liebig". This silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1079 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place September 13, 2013.

