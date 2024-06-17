Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1978 "Justus von Liebig" (Germany, GDR)

Obverse 10 Mark 1978 "Justus von Liebig" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 10 Mark 1978 "Justus von Liebig" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 17 g
  • Pure silver (0,2733 oz) 8,5 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 70,601
  • Mintage PROOF 4,500

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1978
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (101)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1978 "Justus von Liebig". This silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1079 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place September 13, 2013.

Germany 10 Mark 1978 "Justus von Liebig" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
58 $
Price in auction currency 5200 RUB
Germany 10 Mark 1978 "Justus von Liebig" at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition MS64
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1978 "Justus von Liebig" at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1978 "Justus von Liebig" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1978 "Justus von Liebig" at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition MS65
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1978 "Justus von Liebig" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - November 29, 2023
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date November 29, 2023
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1978 "Justus von Liebig" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1978 "Justus von Liebig" at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1978 "Justus von Liebig" at auction CoinsNB - October 15, 2022
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1978 "Justus von Liebig" at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1978 "Justus von Liebig" at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1978 "Justus von Liebig" at auction Denga1700 - June 18, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date June 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1978 "Justus von Liebig" at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - April 22, 2022
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date April 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1978 "Justus von Liebig" at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - April 22, 2022
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date April 22, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1978 "Justus von Liebig" at auction Rhenumis - March 11, 2022
Seller Rhenumis
Date March 11, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1978 "Justus von Liebig" at auction Busso Peus - January 22, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 22, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1978 "Justus von Liebig" at auction Niemczyk - December 13, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 13, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1978 "Justus von Liebig" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1978 "Justus von Liebig" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1978 "Justus von Liebig" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1978 "Justus von Liebig" at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1978 "Justus von Liebig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

