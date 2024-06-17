Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1978 "Justus von Liebig" (Germany, GDR)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 17 g
- Pure silver (0,2733 oz) 8,5 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 70,601
- Mintage PROOF 4,500
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1978
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (101)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1978 "Justus von Liebig". This silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1079 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place September 13, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
58 $
Price in auction currency 5200 RUB
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition MS65
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date November 29, 2023
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Denga1700
Date June 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date April 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date March 11, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 22, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 13, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1978 "Justus von Liebig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
