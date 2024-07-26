Pattern 10 Mark 1981 "Berlin Coinage" (Germany, GDR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German Pattern 10 Mark 1981 "Berlin Coinage". This silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2341 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place June 4, 2018.

Сondition PROOF (131) UNC (5) XF (1) No grade (2) Condition (slab) SP67 (1) PF66 (1) ULTRA CAMEO (1) Service PCGS (1) NGC (1)

Seller All companies

Auction World (1)

Busso Peus (2)

Emporium Hamburg (14)

Felzmann (3)

Frühwald (1)

Gärtner (3)

Gorny & Mosch (2)

Grün (8)

Heritage (1)

Heritage Eur (1)

HIRSCH (2)

Höhn (17)

Kroha (1)

Künker (16)

Meister & Sonntag (1)

Möller (1)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (3)

Rare Coins (1)

Rauch (1)

Reinhard Fischer (9)

Rhenumis (2)

Savoca Numismatik (1)

SINCONA (1)

Sonntag (5)

Teutoburger (31)

WAG (11)