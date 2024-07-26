Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

Pattern 10 Mark 1981 "Berlin Coinage" (Germany, GDR)

Obverse Pattern 10 Mark 1981 "Berlin Coinage" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse Pattern 10 Mark 1981 "Berlin Coinage" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün e.K.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 17 g
  • Pure silver (0,2733 oz) 8,5 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage PROOF 2,250

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1981
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (139)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German Pattern 10 Mark 1981 "Berlin Coinage". This silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2341 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place June 4, 2018.

Germany 10 Mark 1981 "Berlin Coinage" (Pattern) at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
358 $
Price in auction currency 330 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1981 "Berlin Coinage" (Pattern) at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
496 $
Price in auction currency 460 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1981 "Berlin Coinage" (Pattern) at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1981 "Berlin Coinage" (Pattern) at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1981 "Berlin Coinage" (Pattern) at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1981 "Berlin Coinage" (Pattern) at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1981 "Berlin Coinage" (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1981 "Berlin Coinage" (Pattern) at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1981 "Berlin Coinage" (Pattern) at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1981 "Berlin Coinage" (Pattern) at auction Kroha - June 25, 2023
Seller Kroha
Date June 25, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1981 "Berlin Coinage" (Pattern) at auction Gärtner - June 12, 2023
Seller Gärtner
Date June 12, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1981 "Berlin Coinage" (Pattern) at auction Höhn - May 6, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date May 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1981 "Berlin Coinage" (Pattern) at auction Künker - April 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date April 19, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1981 "Berlin Coinage" (Pattern) at auction WAG - April 16, 2023
Seller WAG
Date April 16, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1981 "Berlin Coinage" (Pattern) at auction WAG - March 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date March 12, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1981 "Berlin Coinage" (Pattern) at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1981 "Berlin Coinage" (Pattern) at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1981 "Berlin Coinage" (Pattern) at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1981 "Berlin Coinage" (Pattern) at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1981 "Berlin Coinage" (Pattern) at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1981 "Berlin Coinage" (Pattern) at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1981 "Berlin Coinage", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

