Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
Pattern 10 Mark 1981 "Berlin Coinage" (Germany, GDR)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 17 g
- Pure silver (0,2733 oz) 8,5 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage PROOF 2,250
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1981
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (139)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German Pattern 10 Mark 1981 "Berlin Coinage". This silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2341 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place June 4, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
358 $
Price in auction currency 330 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date April 19, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1981 "Berlin Coinage", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
