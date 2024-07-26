10 Mark 1987 A "Drama Theater" (Germany, GDR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1987 "Drama Theater" with mark A. This silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2816 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place November 1, 2017.

Сondition PROOF (16) UNC (23) AU (7) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS65 (3) PF67 (1) ULTRA CAMEO (1) Service PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (3)

Auction World (1)

Busso Peus (1)

Emporium Hamburg (4)

Frühwald (1)

Gärtner (1)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Hermes Auctions (1)

HERVERA (1)

Höhn (18)

Katz (4)

Künker (1)

Möller (1)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

Niemczyk (1)

Numismatica Ferrarese (1)

Reinhard Fischer (1)

Russiancoin (1)

Soler y Llach (1)

Teutoburger (3)