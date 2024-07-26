Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1987 A "Drama Theater" (Germany, GDR)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 17 g
- Pure silver (0,2733 oz) 8,5 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 48,100
- Mintage PROOF 4,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1987
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (48)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1987 "Drama Theater" with mark A. This silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2816 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place November 1, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (3)
- Auction World (1)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (4)
- Frühwald (1)
- Gärtner (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Hermes Auctions (1)
- HERVERA (1)
- Höhn (18)
- Katz (4)
- Künker (1)
- Möller (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numismatica Ferrarese (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Teutoburger (3)
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 4300 RUB
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 8, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 22, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 13, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date August 3, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Höhn
Date February 28, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 21, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1987 "Drama Theater", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
