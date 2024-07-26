Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1987 A "Drama Theater" (Germany, GDR)

Obverse 10 Mark 1987 A "Drama Theater" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 10 Mark 1987 A "Drama Theater" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 17 g
  • Pure silver (0,2733 oz) 8,5 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 48,100
  • Mintage PROOF 4,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1987
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (48)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1987 "Drama Theater" with mark A. This silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2816 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place November 1, 2017.

Germany 10 Mark 1987 A "Drama Theater" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 33 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1987 A "Drama Theater" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 10, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 4300 RUB
Germany 10 Mark 1987 A "Drama Theater" at auction Katz - June 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1987 A "Drama Theater" at auction Alexander - January 14, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date January 14, 2023
Condition MS65
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1987 A "Drama Theater" at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 8, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 8, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1987 A "Drama Theater" at auction Alexander - October 19, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date October 19, 2022
Condition MS65
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1987 A "Drama Theater" at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1987 A "Drama Theater" at auction Alexander - September 21, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date September 21, 2022
Condition MS65
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1987 A "Drama Theater" at auction Katz - June 8, 2022
Seller Katz
Date June 8, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1987 A "Drama Theater" at auction Katz - May 15, 2022
Seller Katz
Date May 15, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1987 A "Drama Theater" at auction Busso Peus - January 22, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 22, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1987 A "Drama Theater" at auction Niemczyk - December 13, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 13, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1987 A "Drama Theater" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1987 A "Drama Theater" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1987 A "Drama Theater" at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1987 A "Drama Theater" at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - August 3, 2021
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date August 3, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1987 A "Drama Theater" at auction Gärtner - June 10, 2021
Seller Gärtner
Date June 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1987 A "Drama Theater" at auction Höhn - February 28, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date February 28, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1987 A "Drama Theater" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1987 A "Drama Theater" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 21, 2019
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 21, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1987 A "Drama Theater" at auction Höhn - January 20, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date January 20, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1987 "Drama Theater", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

