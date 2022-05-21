10 Mark 1966 "Schinkel". Aluminum. One-sided strike (Germany, GDR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1966 "Schinkel". Aluminum. One-sided strike. This aluminum coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25046 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,495. Bidding took place April 15, 2011.

Сondition UNC (7) AU (2) No grade (2)