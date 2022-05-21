Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1966 "Schinkel". Aluminum. One-sided strike (Germany, GDR)

Variety: Aluminum. One-sided strike

Obverse 10 Mark 1966 "Schinkel" Aluminum One-sided strike - Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 10 Mark 1966 "Schinkel" Aluminum One-sided strike - Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 4,73 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 300

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1966
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1966 "Schinkel". Aluminum. One-sided strike. This aluminum coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25046 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,495. Bidding took place April 15, 2011.

Germany 10 Mark 1966 "Schinkel" at auction WAG - March 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date March 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
266 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1966 "Schinkel" at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
195 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1966 "Schinkel" at auction Rhenumis - May 21, 2022
Seller Rhenumis
Date May 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1966 "Schinkel" at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1966 "Schinkel" at auction Künker - November 4, 2021
Seller Künker
Date November 4, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1966 "Schinkel" at auction Gärtner - June 11, 2016
Seller Gärtner
Date June 11, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1966 "Schinkel" at auction Teutoburger - September 11, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 11, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1966 "Schinkel" at auction Teutoburger - February 28, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 28, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1966 "Schinkel" at auction Gärtner - November 21, 2014
Seller Gärtner
Date November 21, 2014
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1966 "Schinkel" at auction Teutoburger - September 6, 2014
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 6, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1966 "Schinkel" at auction Teutoburger - February 24, 2012
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 24, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
