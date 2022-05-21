Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1966 "Schinkel". Aluminum. One-sided strike (Germany, GDR)
Variety: Aluminum. One-sided strike
Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 4,73 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 300
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1966
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1966 "Schinkel". Aluminum. One-sided strike. This aluminum coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25046 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,495. Bidding took place April 15, 2011.
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
195 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date November 4, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 11, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 28, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Gärtner
Date November 21, 2014
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 6, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1966 "Schinkel", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
