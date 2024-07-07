Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1985 A "Semper Opera" (Germany, GDR)

Obverse 10 Mark 1985 A "Semper Opera" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 10 Mark 1985 A "Semper Opera" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 17 g
  • Pure silver (0,2733 oz) 8,5 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 55,002
  • Mintage PROOF 5,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1985
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (63)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1985 "Semper Opera" with mark A. This silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1187 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place May 14, 2023.

Germany 10 Mark 1985 A "Semper Opera" at auction Naumann - July 7, 2024
Seller Naumann
Date July 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1985 A "Semper Opera" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 4300 RUB
Germany 10 Mark 1985 A "Semper Opera" at auction Auctiones - June 16, 2024
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 25 CHF
Germany 10 Mark 1985 A "Semper Opera" at auction Auctiones - June 16, 2024
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1985 A "Semper Opera" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Germany 10 Mark 1985 A "Semper Opera" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1985 A "Semper Opera" at auction Auctiones - December 17, 2023
Seller Auctiones
Date December 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1985 A "Semper Opera" at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Germany 10 Mark 1985 A "Semper Opera" at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1985 A "Semper Opera" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - November 29, 2023
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date November 29, 2023
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1985 A "Semper Opera" at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1985 A "Semper Opera" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1985 A "Semper Opera" at auction Busso Peus - January 22, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 22, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1985 A "Semper Opera" at auction Niemczyk - December 13, 2021
Germany 10 Mark 1985 A "Semper Opera" at auction Niemczyk - December 13, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 13, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1985 A "Semper Opera" at auction Niemczyk - December 13, 2021
Germany 10 Mark 1985 A "Semper Opera" at auction Niemczyk - December 13, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 13, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1985 A "Semper Opera" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1985 A "Semper Opera" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1985 A "Semper Opera" at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - August 3, 2021
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date August 3, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1985 A "Semper Opera" at auction Künker - May 6, 2021
Seller Künker
Date May 6, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1985 A "Semper Opera" at auction Wormser Auktionshaus - March 4, 2021
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date March 4, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1985 A "Semper Opera" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1985 A "Semper Opera" at auction Tauler & Fau - September 10, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 10, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1985 A "Semper Opera" at auction Höhn - January 20, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date January 20, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to buy?
Germany 10 Mark 1985 A "Semper Opera" at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - August 18, 2024
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date August 18, 2024
Condition UNC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1985 "Semper Opera", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

