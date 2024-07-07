Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1985 A "Semper Opera" (Germany, GDR)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 17 g
- Pure silver (0,2733 oz) 8,5 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 55,002
- Mintage PROOF 5,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1985
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (63)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1985 "Semper Opera" with mark A. This silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1187 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place May 14, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Auctiones (3)
- Busso Peus (2)
- COINSNET (2)
- Emporium Hamburg (5)
- Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
- Hermes Auctions (1)
- HERVERA (3)
- Höhn (17)
- Künker (4)
- Möller (2)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Naumann (1)
- Niemczyk (2)
- Numismatica Ferrarese (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (3)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Soler y Llach (4)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- Teutoburger (5)
- WAG (1)
- Wormser Auktionshaus (1)
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 4300 RUB
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 25 CHF
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Auctiones
Date December 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date November 29, 2023
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 22, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 13, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 13, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date August 3, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date March 4, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 10, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1985 "Semper Opera", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
