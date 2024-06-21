Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1985 A "Liberation from fascism". Gold. Pattern (Germany, GDR)

Variety: Gold. Pattern

Obverse 10 Mark 1985 A "Liberation from fascism" Gold Pattern - Gold Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 10 Mark 1985 A "Liberation from fascism" Gold Pattern - Gold Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 266

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1985
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (38) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1985 "Liberation from fascism" with mark A. Gold. Pattern. This gold coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1200 sold at the Dr. Reinhard Fischer Auktionen auction for EUR 22,000. Bidding took place May 23, 2013.

Germany 10 Mark 1985 A "Liberation from fascism" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
16060 $
Price in auction currency 15000 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1985 A "Liberation from fascism" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
11063 $
Price in auction currency 10250 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1985 A "Liberation from fascism" at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1985 A "Liberation from fascism" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1985 A "Liberation from fascism" at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1985 A "Liberation from fascism" at auction WAG - October 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1985 A "Liberation from fascism" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1985 A "Liberation from fascism" at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1985 A "Liberation from fascism" at auction Busso Peus - November 3, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 3, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1985 A "Liberation from fascism" at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1985 A "Liberation from fascism" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1985 A "Liberation from fascism" at auction Künker - September 29, 2020
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1985 A "Liberation from fascism" at auction Busso Peus - June 17, 2020
Seller Busso Peus
Date June 17, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1985 A "Liberation from fascism" at auction Höhn - October 30, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date October 30, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1985 A "Liberation from fascism" at auction Rapp - May 23, 2019
Seller Rapp
Date May 23, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1985 A "Liberation from fascism" at auction Höhn - May 4, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date May 4, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1985 A "Liberation from fascism" at auction Höhn - October 27, 2018
Seller Höhn
Date October 27, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1985 A "Liberation from fascism" at auction Höhn - October 27, 2018
Seller Höhn
Date October 27, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1985 A "Liberation from fascism" at auction Künker - September 29, 2017
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1985 A "Liberation from fascism" at auction Höhn - June 4, 2016
Seller Höhn
Date June 4, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1985 A "Liberation from fascism" at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1985 "Liberation from fascism", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

