10 Mark 1985 A "Liberation from fascism". Gold. Pattern (Germany, GDR)
Variety: Gold. Pattern
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 266
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1985
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1985 "Liberation from fascism" with mark A. Gold. Pattern. This gold coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1200 sold at the Dr. Reinhard Fischer Auktionen auction for EUR 22,000. Bidding took place May 23, 2013.
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
16060 $
Price in auction currency 15000 EUR
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
11063 $
Price in auction currency 10250 EUR
For the sale of 10 Mark 1985 "Liberation from fascism", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
