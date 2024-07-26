Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1976 "Weber" (Germany, GDR)
Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 17 g
- Pure silver (0,2733 oz) 8,5 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 101,642
- Mintage PROOF 6,037
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1976
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (72)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1976 "Weber". This silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4402 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 310. Bidding took place September 13, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 4400 RUB
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Auctiones
Date December 18, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 22, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 28, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller HIRSCH
Date November 21, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Höhn
Date September 4, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1976 "Weber", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
