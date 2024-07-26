10 Mark 1976 "Weber" (Germany, GDR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1976 "Weber". This silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4402 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 310. Bidding took place September 13, 2022.

