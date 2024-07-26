Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1976 "Weber" (Germany, GDR)

Obverse 10 Mark 1976 "Weber" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 10 Mark 1976 "Weber" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 17 g
  • Pure silver (0,2733 oz) 8,5 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 101,642
  • Mintage PROOF 6,037

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1976
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (72)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1976 "Weber". This silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4402 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 310. Bidding took place September 13, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Germany 10 Mark 1976 "Weber" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 36 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1976 "Weber" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 4400 RUB
Germany 10 Mark 1976 "Weber" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Germany 10 Mark 1976 "Weber" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1976 "Weber" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Germany 10 Mark 1976 "Weber" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1976 "Weber" at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1976 "Weber" at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Germany 10 Mark 1976 "Weber" at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1976 "Weber" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1976 "Weber" at auction Auctiones - December 18, 2022
Seller Auctiones
Date December 18, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1976 "Weber" at auction Numisbalt - November 6, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1976 "Weber" at auction CoinsNB - October 15, 2022
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1976 "Weber" at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1976 "Weber" at auction Busso Peus - January 22, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 22, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1976 "Weber" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1976 "Weber" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1976 "Weber" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1976 "Weber" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 28, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 28, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1976 "Weber" at auction HIRSCH - November 21, 2021
Seller HIRSCH
Date November 21, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1976 "Weber" at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1976 "Weber" at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Germany 10 Mark 1976 "Weber" at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1976 "Weber" at auction Höhn - September 4, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date September 4, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1976 "Weber" at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - August 3, 2021
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date August 3, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1976 "Weber", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

