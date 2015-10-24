Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1985 A "Liberation from fascism". Silver. Pattern (Germany, GDR)
Variety: Silver. Pattern
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 10
- Mintage PROOF 10
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1985
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1985 "Liberation from fascism" with mark A. Silver. Pattern. This silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8942 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 17,000. Bidding took place March 16, 2012.
For the sale of 10 Mark 1985 "Liberation from fascism", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
