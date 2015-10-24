Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1985 A "Liberation from fascism". Silver. Pattern (Germany, GDR)

Variety: Silver. Pattern

Obverse 10 Mark 1985 A "Liberation from fascism" Silver Pattern - Silver Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 10 Mark 1985 A "Liberation from fascism" Silver Pattern - Silver Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 10
  • Mintage PROOF 10

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1985
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1985 "Liberation from fascism" with mark A. Silver. Pattern. This silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8942 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 17,000. Bidding took place March 16, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (1)
Germany 10 Mark 1985 A "Liberation from fascism" at auction Höhn - October 24, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date October 24, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
9918 $
Price in auction currency 9000 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1985 A "Liberation from fascism" at auction Künker - March 16, 2012
Seller Künker
Date March 16, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1985 "Liberation from fascism", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

