10 Mark 1985 A "Liberation from fascism". Silver. Pattern (Germany, GDR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1985 "Liberation from fascism" with mark A. Silver. Pattern. This silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8942 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 17,000. Bidding took place March 16, 2012.

Сondition UNC (2)