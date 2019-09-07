Pattern 10 Mark 1985 A "Humboldt University" (Germany, GDR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German Pattern 10 Mark 1985 "Humboldt University" with mark A. This undefined coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2718 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 4,700. Bidding took place May 10, 2012.

