Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
Pattern 10 Mark 1985 A "Humboldt University" (Germany, GDR)
Find out the current coin value of the German Pattern 10 Mark 1985 "Humboldt University" with mark A. This undefined coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2718 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 4,700. Bidding took place May 10, 2012.
Seller WAG
Date October 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
4206 $
Price in auction currency 4000 EUR
Seller WAG
Date April 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
4508 $
Price in auction currency 4100 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 7, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 18, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 9, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Felzmann
Date November 5, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Frühwald
Date December 6, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
