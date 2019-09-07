Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

Pattern 10 Mark 1985 A "Humboldt University" (Germany, GDR)

Obverse Pattern 10 Mark 1985 A "Humboldt University" - Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse Pattern 10 Mark 1985 A "Humboldt University" - Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Mintage UNC 112

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1985
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German Pattern 10 Mark 1985 "Humboldt University" with mark A. This undefined coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2718 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 4,700. Bidding took place May 10, 2012.

Germany 10 Mark 1985 A "Humboldt University" (Pattern) at auction WAG - October 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date October 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
4206 $
Price in auction currency 4000 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1985 A "Humboldt University" (Pattern) at auction WAG - April 16, 2023
Seller WAG
Date April 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
4508 $
Price in auction currency 4100 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1985 A "Humboldt University" (Pattern) at auction Teutoburger - September 7, 2019
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 7, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1985 A "Humboldt University" (Pattern) at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 18, 2019
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 18, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1985 A "Humboldt University" (Pattern) at auction Busso Peus - November 9, 2018
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 9, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1985 A "Humboldt University" (Pattern) at auction Künker - March 23, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 23, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1985 A "Humboldt University" (Pattern) at auction Künker - September 29, 2017
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1985 A "Humboldt University" (Pattern) at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1985 A "Humboldt University" (Pattern) at auction Teutoburger - September 10, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 10, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1985 A "Humboldt University" (Pattern) at auction Möller - April 19, 2016
Seller Möller
Date April 19, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1985 A "Humboldt University" (Pattern) at auction Höhn - October 24, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date October 24, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1985 A "Humboldt University" (Pattern) at auction Möller - December 12, 2014
Seller Möller
Date December 12, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1985 A "Humboldt University" (Pattern) at auction Felzmann - November 5, 2014
Seller Felzmann
Date November 5, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1985 A "Humboldt University" (Pattern) at auction Frühwald - December 6, 2013
Seller Frühwald
Date December 6, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1985 A "Humboldt University" (Pattern) at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2012
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1985 A "Humboldt University" (Pattern) at auction Künker - March 16, 2012
Seller Künker
Date March 16, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1985 A "Humboldt University" (Pattern) at auction Reinhard Fischer - February 27, 2009
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date February 27, 2009
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
