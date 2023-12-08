Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1967 "Kollwitz". Aluminum. One-sided strike (Germany, GDR)

Variety: Aluminum. One-sided strike

Obverse 10 Mark 1967 "Kollwitz" Aluminum One-sided strike - Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 10 Mark 1967 "Kollwitz" Aluminum One-sided strike - Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 4,63 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 400

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1967
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1967 "Kollwitz". Aluminum. One-sided strike. This aluminum coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1814 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 230. Bidding took place November 2, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 10 Mark 1967 "Kollwitz" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
92 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1967 "Kollwitz" at auction WAG - March 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date March 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
213 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1967 "Kollwitz" at auction Rhenumis - May 21, 2022
Seller Rhenumis
Date May 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1967 "Kollwitz" at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1967 "Kollwitz" at auction Künker - November 4, 2021
Seller Künker
Date November 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1967 "Kollwitz" at auction Gärtner - June 11, 2016
Seller Gärtner
Date June 11, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1967 "Kollwitz" at auction Teutoburger - September 6, 2014
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 6, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1967 "Kollwitz" at auction Teutoburger - February 24, 2012
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 24, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1967 "Kollwitz" at auction Künker - March 11, 1999
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 1999
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Germany 10 Mark 1967 "Kollwitz" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1967 "Kollwitz", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog GDR Coins of Germany in 1967 All German coins German aluminum coins German coins 10 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search