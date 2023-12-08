Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1967 "Kollwitz". Aluminum. One-sided strike (Germany, GDR)
Variety: Aluminum. One-sided strike
Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 4,63 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 400
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1967
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1967 "Kollwitz". Aluminum. One-sided strike. This aluminum coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1814 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 230. Bidding took place November 2, 2021.
Сondition
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
92 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date November 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 6, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 24, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
