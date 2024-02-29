Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1975 "Albert Schweitzer". Aluminum. One-sided strike (Germany, GDR)

Variety: Aluminum. One-sided strike

Obverse 10 Mark 1975 "Albert Schweitzer" Aluminum One-sided strike - Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 10 Mark 1975 "Albert Schweitzer" Aluminum One-sided strike - Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 4,65 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 306

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1975
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1975 "Albert Schweitzer". Aluminum. One-sided strike. This aluminum coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1969 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 165. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Gärtner (2)
  • Künker (2)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • WAG (2)
Germany 10 Mark 1975 "Albert Schweitzer" at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
114 $
Price in auction currency 105 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1975 "Albert Schweitzer" at auction WAG - March 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date March 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
133 $
Price in auction currency 125 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1975 "Albert Schweitzer" at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1975 "Albert Schweitzer" at auction Rhenumis - May 21, 2022
Seller Rhenumis
Date May 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1975 "Albert Schweitzer" at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1975 "Albert Schweitzer" at auction Künker - November 4, 2021
Seller Künker
Date November 4, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1975 "Albert Schweitzer" at auction Gärtner - June 11, 2016
Seller Gärtner
Date June 11, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1975 "Albert Schweitzer" at auction Teutoburger - February 28, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 28, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1975 "Albert Schweitzer" at auction Gärtner - November 21, 2014
Seller Gärtner
Date November 21, 2014
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1975 "Albert Schweitzer" at auction Teutoburger - September 6, 2014
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 6, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1975 "Albert Schweitzer" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2012
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
