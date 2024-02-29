10 Mark 1975 "Albert Schweitzer". Aluminum. One-sided strike (Germany, GDR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1975 "Albert Schweitzer". Aluminum. One-sided strike. This aluminum coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1969 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 165. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.

