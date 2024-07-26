10 Mark 1973 "Bertold Brecht" (Germany, GDR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1973 "Bertold Brecht". This silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1445 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place October 23, 2015.

