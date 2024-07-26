Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1973 "Bertold Brecht" (Germany, GDR)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 17 g
- Pure silver (0,3416 oz) 10,625 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 100,197
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1973
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (71)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1973 "Bertold Brecht". This silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1445 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place October 23, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 25 CHF
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Auctiones
Date December 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date November 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date August 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date August 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date August 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Auctiones
Date December 18, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1973 "Bertold Brecht", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
