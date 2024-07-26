Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1973 "Bertold Brecht" (Germany, GDR)

Obverse 10 Mark 1973 "Bertold Brecht" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 10 Mark 1973 "Bertold Brecht" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: H. D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 17 g
  • Pure silver (0,3416 oz) 10,625 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 100,197

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1973
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (71)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1973 "Bertold Brecht". This silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1445 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place October 23, 2015.

Germany 10 Mark 1973 "Bertold Brecht" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 37 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1973 "Bertold Brecht" at auction Auctiones - June 16, 2024
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 25 CHF
Germany 10 Mark 1973 "Bertold Brecht" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 10, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1973 "Bertold Brecht" at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1973 "Bertold Brecht" at auction Cayón - March 14, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date March 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1973 "Bertold Brecht" at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1973 "Bertold Brecht" at auction Russiancoin - January 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1973 "Bertold Brecht" at auction Russiancoin - December 21, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1973 "Bertold Brecht" at auction Auctiones - December 17, 2023
Seller Auctiones
Date December 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1973 "Bertold Brecht" at auction Numismática Leilões - November 30, 2023
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date November 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1973 "Bertold Brecht" at auction Numismática Leilões - August 10, 2023
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date August 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1973 "Bertold Brecht" at auction Numismática Leilões - August 10, 2023
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date August 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1973 "Bertold Brecht" at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - August 6, 2023
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date August 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1973 "Bertold Brecht" at auction Katz - June 28, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1973 "Bertold Brecht" at auction Katz - June 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1973 "Bertold Brecht" at auction Katz - May 13, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1973 "Bertold Brecht" at auction Auctiones - December 18, 2022
Seller Auctiones
Date December 18, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1973 "Bertold Brecht" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1973 "Bertold Brecht" at auction CoinsNB - October 15, 2022
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1973 "Bertold Brecht" at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1973 "Bertold Brecht" at auction Coinhouse - March 27, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date March 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1973 "Bertold Brecht", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

