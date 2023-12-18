Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1986 A "Ernst Telman". Silver. Pattern (Germany, GDR)

Variety: Silver. Pattern

Obverse 10 Mark 1986 A "Ernst Telman" Silver Pattern - Silver Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 10 Mark 1986 A "Ernst Telman" Silver Pattern - Silver Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Mintage UNC 107

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1986
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (21) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1986 "Ernst Telman" with mark A. Silver. Pattern. This silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2719 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place May 10, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (3)
  • Felzmann (2)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • Reinhard Fischer (4)
  • Teutoburger (4)
  • Via (1)
  • WAG (3)
Germany 10 Mark 1986 A "Ernst Telman" at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
3521 $
Price in auction currency 3300 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1986 A "Ernst Telman" at auction Via - December 18, 2023
Seller Via
Date December 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
87 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1986 A "Ernst Telman" at auction WAG - October 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date October 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1986 A "Ernst Telman" at auction WAG - April 16, 2023
Seller WAG
Date April 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1986 A "Ernst Telman" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1986 A "Ernst Telman" at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1986 A "Ernst Telman" at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2020
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1986 A "Ernst Telman" at auction Teutoburger - February 29, 2020
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 29, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1986 A "Ernst Telman" at auction Künker - March 23, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 23, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1986 A "Ernst Telman" at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 26, 2017
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 26, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1986 A "Ernst Telman" at auction Höhn - October 24, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date October 24, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1986 A "Ernst Telman" at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 24, 2015
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 24, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1986 A "Ernst Telman" at auction Felzmann - November 5, 2014
Seller Felzmann
Date November 5, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1986 A "Ernst Telman" at auction Felzmann - November 5, 2014
Seller Felzmann
Date November 5, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1986 A "Ernst Telman" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 9, 2014
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 9, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1986 A "Ernst Telman" at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 15, 2013
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1986 A "Ernst Telman" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2012
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1986 A "Ernst Telman" at auction Künker - March 16, 2012
Seller Künker
Date March 16, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1986 A "Ernst Telman" at auction Reinhard Fischer - February 27, 2009
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date February 27, 2009
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1986 A "Ernst Telman" at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 21, 2008
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 21, 2008
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1986 A "Ernst Telman" at auction Künker - June 17, 2003
Seller Künker
Date June 17, 2003
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1986 "Ernst Telman", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog GDR Coins of Germany in 1986 All German coins German silver coins German coins 10 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search