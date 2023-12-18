Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1986 A "Ernst Telman". Silver. Pattern (Germany, GDR)
Variety: Silver. Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1986 "Ernst Telman" with mark A. Silver. Pattern. This silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2719 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place May 10, 2012.
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
3521 $
Price in auction currency 3300 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 29, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 26, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date February 27, 2009
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 21, 2008
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
