10 Mark 1986 A "Ernst Telman". Silver. Pattern (Germany, GDR)

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1986 "Ernst Telman" with mark A. Silver. Pattern. This silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2719 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place May 10, 2012.

