Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1977 "Otto von Guericke" (Germany, GDR)
Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 17 g
- Pure silver (0,2733 oz) 8,5 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 69,316
- Mintage PROOF 6,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1977
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (140)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1977 "Otto von Guericke". This silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5211 sold at the Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place June 6, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Auctiones (1)
- Busso Peus (1)
- COINSNET (2)
- Eeckhout (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (9)
- Frühwald (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Heritage Eur (2)
- Hermes Auctions (1)
- HERVERA (4)
- Höhn (20)
- Katz (4)
- Kroha (3)
- Künker (2)
- Meister & Sonntag (1)
- Möller (9)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
- Münzen & Medaillen (2)
- Naumann (2)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Nomisma (1)
- Numis.be (1)
- Numismatica Ferrarese (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (14)
- Rhenumis (2)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Soler y Llach (5)
- Solidus Numismatik (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- Teutoburger (41)
- UBS (1)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auctiones
Date December 18, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date May 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 3, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 22, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 7
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1977 "Otto von Guericke", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search