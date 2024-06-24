Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1977 "Otto von Guericke" (Germany, GDR)

Obverse 10 Mark 1977 "Otto von Guericke" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 10 Mark 1977 "Otto von Guericke" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 17 g
  • Pure silver (0,2733 oz) 8,5 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 69,316
  • Mintage PROOF 6,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1977
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (140)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1977 "Otto von Guericke". This silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5211 sold at the Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place June 6, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Eeckhout (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (9)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Heritage Eur (2)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • HERVERA (4)
  • Höhn (20)
  • Katz (4)
  • Kroha (3)
  • Künker (2)
  • Meister & Sonntag (1)
  • Möller (9)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (2)
  • Naumann (2)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Nomisma (1)
  • Numis.be (1)
  • Numismatica Ferrarese (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (14)
  • Rhenumis (2)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Soler y Llach (5)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • Teutoburger (41)
  • UBS (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Germany 10 Mark 1977 "Otto von Guericke" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 24, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 24, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1977 "Otto von Guericke" at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1977 "Otto von Guericke" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1977 "Otto von Guericke" at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1977 "Otto von Guericke" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Germany 10 Mark 1977 "Otto von Guericke" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1977 "Otto von Guericke" at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1977 "Otto von Guericke" at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Germany 10 Mark 1977 "Otto von Guericke" at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1977 "Otto von Guericke" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1977 "Otto von Guericke" at auction Katz - July 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date July 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1977 "Otto von Guericke" at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1977 "Otto von Guericke" at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1977 "Otto von Guericke" at auction Auctiones - December 18, 2022
Seller Auctiones
Date December 18, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1977 "Otto von Guericke" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1977 "Otto von Guericke" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 23, 2022
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 23, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1977 "Otto von Guericke" at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1977 "Otto von Guericke" at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1977 "Otto von Guericke" at auction Rhenumis - May 21, 2022
Seller Rhenumis
Date May 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1977 "Otto von Guericke" at auction Rhenumis - March 11, 2022
Seller Rhenumis
Date March 11, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1977 "Otto von Guericke" at auction Teutoburger - March 3, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 3, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1977 "Otto von Guericke" at auction Busso Peus - January 22, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 22, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1977 "Otto von Guericke" at auction Niemczyk - December 13, 2021
Germany 10 Mark 1977 "Otto von Guericke" at auction Niemczyk - December 13, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 13, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Germany 10 Mark 1977 "Otto von Guericke" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1977 "Otto von Guericke", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog GDR Coins of Germany in 1977 All German coins German silver coins German coins 10 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search