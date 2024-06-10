10 Mark 1978 A "Space flight" (Germany, GDR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1978 "Space flight" with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2099 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 10,000. Bidding took place November 8, 2019.

