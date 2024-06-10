Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1978 A "Space flight" (Germany, GDR)

Obverse 10 Mark 1978 A "Space flight" - Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 10 Mark 1978 A "Space flight" - Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 12 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 724,750
  • Mintage BU 32,075
  • Mintage PROOF 2,600

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1978
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (107) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1978 "Space flight" with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2099 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 10,000. Bidding took place November 8, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (3)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (3)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Gärtner (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage Eur (2)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • HIRSCH (3)
  • Höhn (16)
  • Katz (3)
  • Künker (5)
  • Meister & Sonntag (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (2)
  • Numismatica Ferrarese (1)
  • RedSquare (3)
  • Reinhard Fischer (7)
  • Rhenumis (2)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Sonntag (3)
  • Teutoburger (32)
  • WAG (6)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
Germany 10 Mark 1978 A "Space flight" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 10, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 550 RUB
Germany 10 Mark 1978 A "Space flight" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
146 $
Price in auction currency 135 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1978 A "Space flight" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1978 A "Space flight" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1978 A "Space flight" at auction Höhn - May 6, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date May 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1978 A "Space flight" at auction Busso Peus - April 28, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1978 A "Space flight" at auction WAG - April 16, 2023
Seller WAG
Date April 16, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1978 A "Space flight" at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1978 A "Space flight" at auction HIRSCH - February 16, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 16, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1978 A "Space flight" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1978 A "Space flight" at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1978 A "Space flight" at auction Künker - October 7, 2022
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1978 A "Space flight" at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1978 A "Space flight" at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1978 A "Space flight" at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1978 A "Space flight" at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1978 A "Space flight" at auction RedSquare - April 16, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date April 16, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1978 A "Space flight" at auction Rhenumis - March 11, 2022
Seller Rhenumis
Date March 11, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1978 A "Space flight" at auction Teutoburger - March 3, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 3, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1978 A "Space flight" at auction Busso Peus - January 22, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 22, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1978 A "Space flight" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Germany 10 Mark 1978 A "Space flight" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
To auction
Germany 10 Mark 1978 A "Space flight" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1978 "Space flight", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

