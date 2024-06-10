Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1978 A "Space flight" (Germany, GDR)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 12 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 724,750
- Mintage BU 32,075
- Mintage PROOF 2,600
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1978
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (107) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1978 "Space flight" with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2099 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 10,000. Bidding took place November 8, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (3)
- Cayón (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (3)
- Felzmann (1)
- Gärtner (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (3)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage Eur (2)
- Hermes Auctions (1)
- HIRSCH (3)
- Höhn (16)
- Katz (3)
- Künker (5)
- Meister & Sonntag (1)
- Möller (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
- Münzen & Medaillen (2)
- Numismatica Ferrarese (1)
- RedSquare (3)
- Reinhard Fischer (7)
- Rhenumis (2)
- Russiancoin (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Sonntag (3)
- Teutoburger (32)
- WAG (6)
- WDA - MiM (1)
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 550 RUB
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 16, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller RedSquare
Date April 16, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date March 11, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 3, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 22, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 6
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1978 "Space flight", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search