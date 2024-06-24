Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1968 "Gutenberg" (Germany, GDR)

Obverse 10 Mark 1968 "Gutenberg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 10 Mark 1968 "Gutenberg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 17,4 g
  • Pure silver (0,3496 oz) 10,875 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 100,328

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1968
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (100) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1968 "Gutenberg". This silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1927 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 875. Bidding took place January 9, 2022.

Germany 10 Mark 1968 "Gutenberg" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 24, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 24, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1968 "Gutenberg" at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Germany 10 Mark 1968 "Gutenberg" at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition MS63
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1968 "Gutenberg" at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
Germany 10 Mark 1968 "Gutenberg" at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1968 "Gutenberg" at auction BAC - April 2, 2024
Seller BAC
Date April 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1968 "Gutenberg" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Germany 10 Mark 1968 "Gutenberg" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS65 GCN
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Germany 10 Mark 1968 "Gutenberg" at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1968 "Gutenberg" at auction Russiancoin - January 25, 2024
Germany 10 Mark 1968 "Gutenberg" at auction Russiancoin - January 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1968 "Gutenberg" at auction Russiancoin - December 21, 2023
Germany 10 Mark 1968 "Gutenberg" at auction Russiancoin - December 21, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1968 "Gutenberg" at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Germany 10 Mark 1968 "Gutenberg" at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1968 "Gutenberg" at auction BAC - November 14, 2023
Seller BAC
Date November 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1968 "Gutenberg" at auction Katz - July 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date July 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1968 "Gutenberg" at auction BAC - June 6, 2023
Seller BAC
Date June 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1968 "Gutenberg" at auction Katz - May 13, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1968 "Gutenberg" at auction Katz - March 23, 2023
Seller Katz
Date March 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1968 "Gutenberg" at auction Coinhouse - December 18, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 18, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1968 "Gutenberg" at auction BAC - December 14, 2022
Seller BAC
Date December 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1968 "Gutenberg" at auction Katz - October 30, 2022
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1968 "Gutenberg" at auction Alexander - October 19, 2022
Germany 10 Mark 1968 "Gutenberg" at auction Alexander - October 19, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date October 19, 2022
Condition MS64
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1968 "Gutenberg" at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1968 "Gutenberg" at auction Alexander - September 21, 2022
Germany 10 Mark 1968 "Gutenberg" at auction Alexander - September 21, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date September 21, 2022
Condition MS64
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1968 "Gutenberg" at auction BAC - July 6, 2022
Seller BAC
Date July 6, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price

