Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1968 "Gutenberg" (Germany, GDR)
Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 17,4 g
- Pure silver (0,3496 oz) 10,875 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 100,328
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1968
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (100) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1968 "Gutenberg". This silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1927 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 875. Bidding took place January 9, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS65 GCN
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 18, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Alexander
Date October 19, 2022
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1968 "Gutenberg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
