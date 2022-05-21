Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1971 "Albrecht Durer". Aluminum. One-sided strike (Germany, GDR)
Variety: Aluminum. One-sided strike
Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 4,77 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 300
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1971
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1971 "Albrecht Durer". Aluminum. One-sided strike. This aluminum coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1826 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 310. Bidding took place November 2, 2021.
Сondition
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date November 4, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 18, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 10, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 28, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Gärtner
Date November 21, 2014
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1971 "Albrecht Durer", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
