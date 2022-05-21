10 Mark 1971 "Albrecht Durer". Aluminum. One-sided strike (Germany, GDR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1971 "Albrecht Durer". Aluminum. One-sided strike. This aluminum coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1826 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 310. Bidding took place November 2, 2021.

Сondition UNC (7) AU (5) No grade (1)