Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1971 "Albrecht Durer". Aluminum. One-sided strike (Germany, GDR)

Variety: Aluminum. One-sided strike

Obverse 10 Mark 1971 "Albrecht Durer" Aluminum One-sided strike - Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 10 Mark 1971 "Albrecht Durer" Aluminum One-sided strike - Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 4,77 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 300

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1971
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1971 "Albrecht Durer". Aluminum. One-sided strike. This aluminum coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1826 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 310. Bidding took place November 2, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Gärtner (2)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Teutoburger (3)
  • WAG (2)
Germany 10 Mark 1971 "Albrecht Durer" at auction WAG - March 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date March 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
133 $
Price in auction currency 125 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1971 "Albrecht Durer" at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
146 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1971 "Albrecht Durer" at auction Rhenumis - May 21, 2022
Seller Rhenumis
Date May 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1971 "Albrecht Durer" at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1971 "Albrecht Durer" at auction Künker - November 4, 2021
Seller Künker
Date November 4, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1971 "Albrecht Durer" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - May 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 18, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1971 "Albrecht Durer" at auction Höhn - May 27, 2017
Seller Höhn
Date May 27, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1971 "Albrecht Durer" at auction Teutoburger - September 10, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 10, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1971 "Albrecht Durer" at auction Gärtner - June 11, 2016
Seller Gärtner
Date June 11, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1971 "Albrecht Durer" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2015
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1971 "Albrecht Durer" at auction Teutoburger - February 28, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 28, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1971 "Albrecht Durer" at auction Gärtner - November 21, 2014
Seller Gärtner
Date November 21, 2014
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1971 "Albrecht Durer" at auction Teutoburger - February 24, 2012
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 24, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1971 "Albrecht Durer", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog GDR Coins of Germany in 1971 All German coins German aluminum coins German coins 10 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search