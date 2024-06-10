10 Mark 1985 A "Humboldt University" (Germany, GDR)

Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 17 g
- Pure silver (0,2733 oz) 8,5 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 38,000
- Mintage PROOF 4,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1985
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1985 "Humboldt University" with mark A. This silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 572 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place January 20, 2019.
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
92 $
Price in auction currency 8300 RUB
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 105 PLN
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date November 29, 2023
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Auctiones
Date December 18, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 8, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date April 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 3, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 22, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 22, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 13, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
