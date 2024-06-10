10 Mark 1985 A "Humboldt University" (Germany, GDR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1985 "Humboldt University" with mark A. This silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 572 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place January 20, 2019.

Сondition PROOF (42) UNC (26) AU (14) No grade (3) Condition (slab) PF67 (1) ULTRA CAMEO (1) Service NGC (1)

Seller All companies

Auctiones (1)

Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)

Busso Peus (2)

COINSNET (1)

Emporium Hamburg (7)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)

Grün (1)

Hermes Auctions (2)

HERVERA (3)

HIRSCH (1)

Höhn (14)

Künker (2)

Möller (7)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (3)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

Niemczyk (1)

Numismatica Ferrarese (1)

Rauch (1)

Reinhard Fischer (6)

Russiancoin (1)

Soler y Llach (3)

Teutoburger (19)

WAG (3)

Wójcicki (1)

Wormser Auktionshaus (1)