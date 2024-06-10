Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1985 A "Humboldt University" (Germany, GDR)

Obverse 10 Mark 1985 A "Humboldt University" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 10 Mark 1985 A "Humboldt University" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 17 g
  • Pure silver (0,2733 oz) 8,5 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 38,000
  • Mintage PROOF 4,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1985
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (85)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1985 "Humboldt University" with mark A. This silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 572 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place January 20, 2019.

Germany 10 Mark 1985 A "Humboldt University" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 10, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
92 $
Price in auction currency 8300 RUB
Germany 10 Mark 1985 A "Humboldt University" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 3, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1985 A "Humboldt University" at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Germany 10 Mark 1985 A "Humboldt University" at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 105 PLN
Germany 10 Mark 1985 A "Humboldt University" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - November 29, 2023
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date November 29, 2023
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1985 A "Humboldt University" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1985 A "Humboldt University" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1985 A "Humboldt University" at auction Höhn - May 6, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date May 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1985 A "Humboldt University" at auction Höhn - May 6, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date May 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1985 A "Humboldt University" at auction Auctiones - December 18, 2022
Seller Auctiones
Date December 18, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1985 A "Humboldt University" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1985 A "Humboldt University" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1985 A "Humboldt University" at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1985 A "Humboldt University" at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 8, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 8, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1985 A "Humboldt University" at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1985 A "Humboldt University" at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1985 A "Humboldt University" at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - April 22, 2022
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date April 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1985 A "Humboldt University" at auction Teutoburger - March 3, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 3, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1985 A "Humboldt University" at auction Busso Peus - January 22, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 22, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1985 A "Humboldt University" at auction Busso Peus - January 22, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 22, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1985 A "Humboldt University" at auction Niemczyk - December 13, 2021
Germany 10 Mark 1985 A "Humboldt University" at auction Niemczyk - December 13, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 13, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1985 A "Humboldt University" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Germany 10 Mark 1985 A "Humboldt University" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1985 "Humboldt University", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

