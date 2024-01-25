Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1974 A "25 years of GDR" (Germany, GDR)

Obverse 10 Mark 1974 A "25 years of GDR" - Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 10 Mark 1974 A "25 years of GDR" - Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Teriaca

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 12 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,290,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1974
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1974 "25 years of GDR" with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1904 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place November 25, 2013.

Germany 10 Mark 1974 A "25 years of GDR" at auction Russiancoin - January 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 450 RUB
Germany 10 Mark 1974 A "25 years of GDR" at auction Russiancoin - December 21, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1974 A "25 years of GDR" at auction Katz - May 13, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 16 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1974 A "25 years of GDR" at auction BAC - April 26, 2023
Seller BAC
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1974 A "25 years of GDR" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1974 A "25 years of GDR" at auction BAC - November 9, 2022
Seller BAC
Date November 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1974 A "25 years of GDR" at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1974 A "25 years of GDR" at auction BAC - June 8, 2022
Seller BAC
Date June 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1974 A "25 years of GDR" at auction Rhenumis - May 21, 2022
Seller Rhenumis
Date May 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1974 A "25 years of GDR" at auction BAC - January 26, 2022
Seller BAC
Date January 26, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1974 A "25 years of GDR" at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - August 3, 2021
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date August 3, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1974 A "25 years of GDR" at auction Rhenumis - November 27, 2020
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 27, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1974 A "25 years of GDR" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2020
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1974 A "25 years of GDR" at auction Imperial Coin - April 10, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 10, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1974 A "25 years of GDR" at auction Teutoburger - September 10, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 10, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1974 A "25 years of GDR" at auction Teutoburger - September 10, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 10, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1974 A "25 years of GDR" at auction Teutoburger - May 28, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1974 A "25 years of GDR" at auction Teutoburger - May 28, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1974 A "25 years of GDR" at auction Teutoburger - December 5, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 5, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1974 A "25 years of GDR" at auction Teutoburger - December 5, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 5, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1974 A "25 years of GDR" at auction Möller - June 1, 2015
Seller Möller
Date June 1, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1974 "25 years of GDR", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

