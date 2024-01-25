Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1974 A "25 years of GDR" (Germany, GDR)
Photo by: Teriaca
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 12 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,290,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1974
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (29) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1974 "25 years of GDR" with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1904 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place November 25, 2013.
Сondition
- All companies
- BAC (4)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (1)
- Möller (1)
- Numismatica Ferrarese (1)
- Rhenumis (2)
- Russiancoin (3)
- Teutoburger (13)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 450 RUB
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date August 3, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 27, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 10, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 10, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 10, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 5, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 5, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1974 "25 years of GDR", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search