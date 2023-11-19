Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1976 A "National People's Army" (Germany, GDR)
Photo by: Teriaca
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 12 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 754,508
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1976
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1976 "National People's Army" with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3168 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 45. Bidding took place May 4, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- BAC (4)
- Frühwald (3)
- Katz (2)
- Möller (1)
- Numismatica Ferrarese (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 200 RUB
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date August 3, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1976 "National People's Army", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search