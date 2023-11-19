Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1976 A "National People's Army" (Germany, GDR)

Obverse 10 Mark 1976 A "National People's Army" - Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 10 Mark 1976 A "National People's Army" - Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Teriaca

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 12 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 754,508

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1976
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1976 "National People's Army" with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3168 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 45. Bidding took place May 4, 2021.

Germany 10 Mark 1976 A "National People's Army" at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 7 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1976 A "National People's Army" at auction Katz - June 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1976 A "National People's Army" at auction BAC - April 26, 2023
Seller BAC
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1976 A "National People's Army" at auction BAC - November 9, 2022
Seller BAC
Date November 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1976 A "National People's Army" at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 200 RUB
Germany 10 Mark 1976 A "National People's Army" at auction BAC - June 8, 2022
Seller BAC
Date June 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1976 A "National People's Army" at auction BAC - January 26, 2022
Seller BAC
Date January 26, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1976 A "National People's Army" at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - August 3, 2021
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date August 3, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1976 A "National People's Army" at auction Möller - April 9, 2018
Seller Möller
Date April 9, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1976 A "National People's Army" at auction Frühwald - December 3, 2017
Seller Frühwald
Date December 3, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1976 A "National People's Army" at auction Frühwald - February 19, 2017
Seller Frühwald
Date February 19, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1976 A "National People's Army" at auction Frühwald - November 20, 2016
Seller Frühwald
Date November 20, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1976 "National People's Army", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

