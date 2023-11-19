10 Mark 1976 A "National People's Army" (Germany, GDR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1976 "National People's Army" with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3168 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 45. Bidding took place May 4, 2021.

Сondition UNC (10) AU (1) No grade (1)