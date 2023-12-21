10 Mark 1975 A "Warsaw Pact" (Germany, GDR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1975 "Warsaw Pact" with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5215 sold at the Bruun Rasmussen auction for DKK 850. Bidding took place June 11, 2022.

Сondition UNC (7) XF (4) No grade (1)