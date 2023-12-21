Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1975 A "Warsaw Pact" (Germany, GDR)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 12 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,522,356
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1975
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1975 "Warsaw Pact" with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5215 sold at the Bruun Rasmussen auction for DKK 850. Bidding took place June 11, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- BAC (4)
- Frühwald (3)
- Numismatica Ferrarese (1)
- Russiancoin (2)
- Wójcicki (2)
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 450 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 550 RUB
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date August 3, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Frühwald
Date December 3, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
