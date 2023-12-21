Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1975 A "Warsaw Pact" (Germany, GDR)

Obverse 10 Mark 1975 A "Warsaw Pact" - Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 10 Mark 1975 A "Warsaw Pact" - Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Teriaca

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 12 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,522,356

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1975
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1975 "Warsaw Pact" with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5215 sold at the Bruun Rasmussen auction for DKK 850. Bidding took place June 11, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • BAC (4)
  • Frühwald (3)
  • Numismatica Ferrarese (1)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • Wójcicki (2)
Germany 10 Mark 1975 A "Warsaw Pact" at auction Russiancoin - December 21, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 450 RUB
Germany 10 Mark 1975 A "Warsaw Pact" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1975 A "Warsaw Pact" at auction BAC - April 26, 2023
Seller BAC
Date April 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1975 A "Warsaw Pact" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1975 A "Warsaw Pact" at auction BAC - November 9, 2022
Seller BAC
Date November 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1975 A "Warsaw Pact" at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 550 RUB
Germany 10 Mark 1975 A "Warsaw Pact" at auction BAC - June 8, 2022
Seller BAC
Date June 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1975 A "Warsaw Pact" at auction BAC - January 26, 2022
Seller BAC
Date January 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1975 A "Warsaw Pact" at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - August 3, 2021
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date August 3, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1975 A "Warsaw Pact" at auction Frühwald - December 3, 2017
Seller Frühwald
Date December 3, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1975 A "Warsaw Pact" at auction Frühwald - February 19, 2017
Seller Frühwald
Date February 19, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1975 A "Warsaw Pact" at auction Frühwald - November 20, 2016
Seller Frühwald
Date November 20, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1975 "Warsaw Pact", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

