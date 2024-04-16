10 Mark 1990 A "Workers' Day" (Germany, GDR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1990 "Workers' Day" with mark A. This nickel silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3467 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 3,100. Bidding took place May 15, 2018.

