Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1990 A "Workers' Day" (Germany, GDR)

Obverse 10 Mark 1990 A "Workers' Day" - Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 10 Mark 1990 A "Workers' Day" - Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Nickel silver
  • Weight 12 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 632,000
  • Mintage BU 115,000
  • Mintage PROOF 4,367

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1990
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (25)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1990 "Workers' Day" with mark A. This nickel silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3467 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 3,100. Bidding took place May 15, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • BAC (6)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Höhn (3)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Numismatica Ferrarese (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • Teutoburger (5)
  • Wójcicki (2)
Germany 10 Mark 1990 A "Workers' Day" at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1990 A "Workers' Day" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1990 A "Workers' Day" at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1990 A "Workers' Day" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1990 A "Workers' Day" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Germany 10 Mark 1990 A "Workers' Day" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1990 A "Workers' Day" at auction BAC - April 26, 2023
Seller BAC
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1990 A "Workers' Day" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1990 A "Workers' Day" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Germany 10 Mark 1990 A "Workers' Day" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1990 A "Workers' Day" at auction BAC - November 9, 2022
Seller BAC
Date November 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1990 A "Workers' Day" at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1990 A "Workers' Day" at auction Russiancoin - June 9, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1990 A "Workers' Day" at auction BAC - June 8, 2022
Seller BAC
Date June 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1990 A "Workers' Day" at auction Teutoburger - March 3, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 3, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1990 A "Workers' Day" at auction BAC - January 26, 2022
Seller BAC
Date January 26, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1990 A "Workers' Day" at auction Busso Peus - January 22, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 22, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1990 A "Workers' Day" at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - August 3, 2021
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date August 3, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1990 A "Workers' Day" at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2020
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1990 A "Workers' Day" at auction Höhn - January 20, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date January 20, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1990 A "Workers' Day" at auction Höhn - November 9, 2017
Seller Höhn
Date November 9, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1990 A "Workers' Day" at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1990 A "Workers' Day" at auction Auction World - January 23, 2017
Seller Auction World
Date January 23, 2017
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1990 "Workers' Day", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

