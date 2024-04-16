Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1990 A "Workers' Day" (Germany, GDR)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Nickel silver
- Weight 12 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 632,000
- Mintage BU 115,000
- Mintage PROOF 4,367
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1990
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (25)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1990 "Workers' Day" with mark A. This nickel silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3467 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 3,100. Bidding took place May 15, 2018.
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 3, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 22, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date August 3, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Höhn
Date January 20, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Höhn
Date November 9, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1990 "Workers' Day", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
