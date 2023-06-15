10 Mark 1981 A "National People's Army" (Germany, GDR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1981 "National People's Army" with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1650 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place May 29, 2016.

Сondition PROOF (48) UNC (7) No grade (2) Condition (slab) PF68 (2) ULTRA CAMEO (2) Service PCGS (2)

Seller All companies

BAC (4)

Busso Peus (1)

Coinhouse (1)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

Heritage Eur (1)

Katz (6)

Numismatica Ferrarese (1)

RedSquare (1)

Reinhard Fischer (33)

Rhenumis (5)

Russiancoin (1)

Teutoburger (1)

WAG (1)