Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1981 A "National People's Army" (Germany, GDR)

Obverse 10 Mark 1981 A "National People's Army" - Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 10 Mark 1981 A "National People's Army" - Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Teriaca

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 12 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 780,000
  • Mintage BU 30,300
  • Mintage PROOF 5,500

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1981
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (57)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1981 "National People's Army" with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1650 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place May 29, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • BAC (4)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Katz (6)
  • Numismatica Ferrarese (1)
  • RedSquare (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (33)
  • Rhenumis (5)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 10 Mark 1981 A "National People's Army" at auction Rhenumis - June 15, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date June 15, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1981 A "National People's Army" at auction Rhenumis - June 15, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date June 15, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1981 A "National People's Army" at auction Katz - June 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1981 A "National People's Army" at auction BAC - April 26, 2023
Seller BAC
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1981 A "National People's Army" at auction BAC - November 9, 2022
Seller BAC
Date November 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1981 A "National People's Army" at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1981 A "National People's Army" at auction BAC - June 8, 2022
Seller BAC
Date June 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1981 A "National People's Army" at auction BAC - January 26, 2022
Seller BAC
Date January 26, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1981 A "National People's Army" at auction Busso Peus - January 22, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 22, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1981 A "National People's Army" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1981 A "National People's Army" at auction RedSquare - October 23, 2021
Seller RedSquare
Date October 23, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1981 A "National People's Army" at auction Coinhouse - August 27, 2021
Seller Coinhouse
Date August 27, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1981 A "National People's Army" at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - August 3, 2021
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date August 3, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1981 A "National People's Army" at auction Katz - August 1, 2021
Seller Katz
Date August 1, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1981 A "National People's Army" at auction Rhenumis - March 12, 2021
Seller Rhenumis
Date March 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1981 A "National People's Army" at auction Rhenumis - March 12, 2021
Seller Rhenumis
Date March 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1981 A "National People's Army" at auction Rhenumis - November 27, 2020
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 27, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1981 A "National People's Army" at auction Katz - October 4, 2020
Seller Katz
Date October 4, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1981 A "National People's Army" at auction Reinhard Fischer - September 26, 2020
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 26, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1981 A "National People's Army" at auction Reinhard Fischer - September 26, 2020
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 26, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1981 A "National People's Army" at auction Reinhard Fischer - July 25, 2020
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date July 25, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1981 "National People's Army", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

