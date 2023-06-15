Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1981 A "National People's Army" (Germany, GDR)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 12 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 780,000
- Mintage BU 30,300
- Mintage PROOF 5,500
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1981
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (57)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1981 "National People's Army" with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1650 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place May 29, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Rhenumis
Date June 15, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Seller Rhenumis
Date June 15, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller RedSquare
Date October 23, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Coinhouse
Date August 27, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date August 3, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date October 4, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1981 "National People's Army", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
