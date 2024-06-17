Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1970 "Beethoven" (Germany, GDR)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 17 g
- Pure silver (0,3416 oz) 10,625 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 100,265
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1970
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (107) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1970 "Beethoven". This silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1227 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 250. Bidding took place February 2, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 2850 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition MS63
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 3500 RUB
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Taisei
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Klondike Auction
Date June 25, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
123 ... 6
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1970 "Beethoven", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
