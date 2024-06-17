Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1970 "Beethoven" (Germany, GDR)

Obverse 10 Mark 1970 "Beethoven" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 10 Mark 1970 "Beethoven" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung und Auktion Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 17 g
  • Pure silver (0,3416 oz) 10,625 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 100,265

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1970
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1970 "Beethoven". This silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1227 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 250. Bidding took place February 2, 2014.

Germany 10 Mark 1970 "Beethoven" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition MS64
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1970 "Beethoven" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 2850 RUB
Germany 10 Mark 1970 "Beethoven" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS64
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1970 "Beethoven" at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
Germany 10 Mark 1970 "Beethoven" at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1970 "Beethoven" at auction BAC - April 2, 2024
Seller BAC
Date April 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1970 "Beethoven" at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition MS63
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 3500 RUB
Germany 10 Mark 1970 "Beethoven" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1970 "Beethoven" at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1970 "Beethoven" at auction Russiancoin - January 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1970 "Beethoven" at auction Russiancoin - December 21, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1970 "Beethoven" at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1970 "Beethoven" at auction Taisei - December 10, 2023
Seller Taisei
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1970 "Beethoven" at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1970 "Beethoven" at auction BAC - November 14, 2023
Seller BAC
Date November 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1970 "Beethoven" at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1970 "Beethoven" at auction Katz - August 31, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1970 "Beethoven" at auction Katz - July 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date July 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1970 "Beethoven" at auction Klondike Auction - June 25, 2023
Seller Klondike Auction
Date June 25, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1970 "Beethoven" at auction Nihon - June 11, 2023
Seller Nihon
Date June 11, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1970 "Beethoven" at auction Katz - June 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1970 "Beethoven" at auction BAC - June 6, 2023
Seller BAC
Date June 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1970 "Beethoven", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

