10 Mark 1970 "Beethoven" (Germany, GDR)

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1970 "Beethoven". This silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1227 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 250. Bidding took place February 2, 2014.

