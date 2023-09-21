Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1971 "Albrecht Durer". Plain edge (Germany, GDR)
Variety: Plain edge
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1971 "Albrecht Durer". Plain edge. This silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4634 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place December 7, 2019.
Сondition
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 1100 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 1450 RUB
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1971 "Albrecht Durer", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
