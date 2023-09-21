Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1971 "Albrecht Durer". Plain edge (Germany, GDR)

Variety: Plain edge

Obverse 10 Mark 1971 "Albrecht Durer" Plain edge - Silver Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 10 Mark 1971 "Albrecht Durer" Plain edge - Silver Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung und Auktion Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 17 g
  • Pure silver (0,3416 oz) 10,625 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1971
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1971 "Albrecht Durer". Plain edge. This silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4634 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place December 7, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • Teutoburger (1)
Germany 10 Mark 1971 "Albrecht Durer" at auction Coins and Medals - September 21, 2023
Germany 10 Mark 1971 "Albrecht Durer" at auction Coins and Medals - September 21, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 1100 RUB
Germany 10 Mark 1971 "Albrecht Durer" at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Germany 10 Mark 1971 "Albrecht Durer" at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 1450 RUB
Germany 10 Mark 1971 "Albrecht Durer" at auction Teutoburger - December 7, 2019
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 7, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1971 "Albrecht Durer", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog GDR Coins of Germany in 1971 All German coins German silver coins German coins 10 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search