10 Mark 1971 "Albrecht Durer". Plain edge (Germany, GDR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1971 "Albrecht Durer". Plain edge. This silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4634 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place December 7, 2019.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (2)