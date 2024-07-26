Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1979 "Ludwig Feuerbach" (Germany, GDR)

Obverse 10 Mark 1979 "Ludwig Feuerbach" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 10 Mark 1979 "Ludwig Feuerbach" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 17 g
  • Pure silver (0,2733 oz) 8,5 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 50,500
  • Mintage PROOF 4,500

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1979
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (184)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1979 "Ludwig Feuerbach". This silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3069 sold at the Heritage Auctions Europe auction for EUR 1,098. Bidding took place November 26, 2014.

Germany 10 Mark 1979 "Ludwig Feuerbach" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 42 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1979 "Ludwig Feuerbach" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 24, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 24, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
77 $
Price in auction currency 6800 RUB
Germany 10 Mark 1979 "Ludwig Feuerbach" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1979 "Ludwig Feuerbach" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1979 "Ludwig Feuerbach" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Germany 10 Mark 1979 "Ludwig Feuerbach" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1979 "Ludwig Feuerbach" at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Germany 10 Mark 1979 "Ludwig Feuerbach" at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition MS64
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1979 "Ludwig Feuerbach" at auction Russiancoin - December 21, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1979 "Ludwig Feuerbach" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1979 "Ludwig Feuerbach" at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Germany 10 Mark 1979 "Ludwig Feuerbach" at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1979 "Ludwig Feuerbach" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1979 "Ludwig Feuerbach" at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1979 "Ludwig Feuerbach" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1979 "Ludwig Feuerbach" at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 5, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1979 "Ludwig Feuerbach" at auction Höhn - May 6, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date May 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1979 "Ludwig Feuerbach" at auction Höhn - May 6, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date May 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1979 "Ludwig Feuerbach" at auction Höhn - May 6, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date May 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1979 "Ludwig Feuerbach" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 22, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1979 "Ludwig Feuerbach" at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1979 "Ludwig Feuerbach" at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1979 "Ludwig Feuerbach" at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1979 "Ludwig Feuerbach" at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
