Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1979 "Ludwig Feuerbach" (Germany, GDR)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 17 g
- Pure silver (0,2733 oz) 8,5 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 50,500
- Mintage PROOF 4,500
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1979
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (184)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1979 "Ludwig Feuerbach". This silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3069 sold at the Heritage Auctions Europe auction for EUR 1,098. Bidding took place November 26, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
