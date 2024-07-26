10 Mark 1979 "Ludwig Feuerbach" (Germany, GDR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1979 "Ludwig Feuerbach". This silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3069 sold at the Heritage Auctions Europe auction for EUR 1,098. Bidding took place November 26, 2014.

