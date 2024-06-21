10 Mark 1983 A "Combat workers". Pattern (Germany, GDR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1983 "Combat workers" with mark A. Pattern. This nickel silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 758 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 4,900. Bidding took place May 27, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (13) AU (6)