10 Mark 1983 A "Combat workers". Pattern (Germany, GDR)
Variety: Pattern
Specification
- Metal Nickel silver
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 100
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1983
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1983 "Combat workers" with mark A. Pattern. This nickel silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 758 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 4,900. Bidding took place May 27, 2021.
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
4283 $
Price in auction currency 4000 EUR
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
2881 $
Price in auction currency 2700 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 5, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 29, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
