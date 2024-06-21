Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1983 A "Combat workers". Pattern (Germany, GDR)

Variety: Pattern

Obverse 10 Mark 1983 A "Combat workers" Pattern - Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 10 Mark 1983 A "Combat workers" Pattern - Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Nickel silver
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 100

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1983
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (20) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1983 "Combat workers" with mark A. Pattern. This nickel silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 758 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 4,900. Bidding took place May 27, 2021.

Germany 10 Mark 1983 A "Combat workers" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
4283 $
Price in auction currency 4000 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1983 A "Combat workers" at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
2881 $
Price in auction currency 2700 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1983 A "Combat workers" at auction WAG - October 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date October 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1983 A "Combat workers" at auction WAG - April 16, 2023
Seller WAG
Date April 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1983 A "Combat workers" at auction Höhn - May 29, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date May 29, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1983 A "Combat workers" at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2020
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1983 A "Combat workers" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2020
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1983 A "Combat workers" at auction Busso Peus - November 5, 2020
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 5, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1983 A "Combat workers" at auction Teutoburger - February 29, 2020
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 29, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1983 A "Combat workers" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1983 A "Combat workers" at auction Möller - June 9, 2017
Seller Möller
Date June 9, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1983 A "Combat workers" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 13, 2016
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 13, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1983 A "Combat workers" at auction Möller - April 19, 2016
Seller Möller
Date April 19, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1983 A "Combat workers" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2015
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1983 A "Combat workers" at auction Höhn - October 24, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date October 24, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1983 A "Combat workers" at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 24, 2015
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 24, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1983 A "Combat workers" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 9, 2014
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 9, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1983 A "Combat workers" at auction Künker - March 11, 2014
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1983 A "Combat workers" at auction Künker - March 16, 2012
Seller Künker
Date March 16, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1983 A "Combat workers" at auction Reinhard Fischer - February 27, 2009
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date February 27, 2009
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1983 "Combat workers", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

