Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1966 "Schinkel" (Germany, GDR)

Obverse 10 Mark 1966 "Schinkel" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 10 Mark 1966 "Schinkel" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Rhenumis

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,800)
  • Weight 17 g
  • Pure silver (0,4373 oz) 13,6 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 50,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1966
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (292) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1966 "Schinkel". This silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1465 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place November 29, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (8)
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
  • BAC (13)
  • Busso Peus (4)
  • Coinhouse (3)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Eeckhout (3)
  • Emporium Hamburg (9)
  • Felzmann (4)
  • Frühwald (3)
  • Gärtner (10)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (7)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (10)
  • Heritage Eur (3)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • HERVERA (10)
  • HIRSCH (5)
  • Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Katz (7)
  • Kricheldorf (1)
  • Kroha (6)
  • Künker (8)
  • London Coins (8)
  • Möller (7)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (6)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Naumann (1)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Numis.be (1)
  • Numismatica Ferrarese (1)
  • Numismática Leilões (5)
  • Numisor (3)
  • Rauch (3)
  • Reinhard Fischer (11)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Soler y Llach (11)
  • Sonntag (2)
  • Stack's (7)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Teutoburger (58)
  • UBS (6)
  • VL Nummus (12)
  • WAG (17)
  • Wormser Auktionshaus (2)
Germany 10 Mark 1966 "Schinkel" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1966 "Schinkel" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1966 "Schinkel" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 10, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1966 "Schinkel" at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1966 "Schinkel" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1966 "Schinkel" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1966 "Schinkel" at auction BAC - April 2, 2024
Seller BAC
Date April 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1966 "Schinkel" at auction Katz - March 10, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 10, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1966 "Schinkel" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1966 "Schinkel" at auction Auctiones - December 17, 2023
Seller Auctiones
Date December 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1966 "Schinkel" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1966 "Schinkel" at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1966 "Schinkel" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1966 "Schinkel" at auction BAC - November 14, 2023
Seller BAC
Date November 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1966 "Schinkel" at auction Stack's - November 2, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date November 2, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1966 "Schinkel" at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1966 "Schinkel" at auction Naumann - September 3, 2023
Seller Naumann
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1966 "Schinkel" at auction Katz - August 31, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1966 "Schinkel" at auction Numismática Leilões - August 10, 2023
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date August 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1966 "Schinkel" at auction Katz - June 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1966 "Schinkel" at auction BAC - June 6, 2023
Seller BAC
Date June 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1966 "Schinkel" at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition AU
To auction
Germany 10 Mark 1966 "Schinkel" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

For the sale of 10 Mark 1966 "Schinkel", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

