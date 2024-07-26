Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1966 "Schinkel" (Germany, GDR)
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1966 "Schinkel". This silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1465 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place November 29, 2021.
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Auctiones
Date December 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date November 2, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Naumann
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date August 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
