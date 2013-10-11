Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1967 "Kollwitz". Brass (Germany, GDR)
Variety: Brass
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Brass
- Weight 11,45 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1967
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1967 "Kollwitz". Brass. This brass coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6803 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,500. Bidding took place October 10, 2013.
Where to sell?
