Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1967 "Kollwitz". Brass (Germany, GDR)

Variety: Brass

Obverse 10 Mark 1967 "Kollwitz" Brass - Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 10 Mark 1967 "Kollwitz" Brass - Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 11,45 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1967
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1967 "Kollwitz". Brass. This brass coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6803 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,500. Bidding took place October 10, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
Germany 10 Mark 1967 "Kollwitz" at auction Künker - October 11, 2013
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1967 "Kollwitz", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog GDR Coins of Germany in 1967 All German coins German brass coins German coins 10 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search