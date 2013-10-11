10 Mark 1967 "Kollwitz". Brass (Germany, GDR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1967 "Kollwitz". Brass. This brass coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6803 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,500. Bidding took place October 10, 2013.

Сondition AU (1)