Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1972 "Heinrich Heine" (Germany, GDR)

Obverse 10 Mark 1972 "Heinrich Heine" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 10 Mark 1972 "Heinrich Heine" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung und Auktion Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 17 g
  • Pure silver (0,3416 oz) 10,625 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 100,297

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1972
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (58) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1972 "Heinrich Heine". This silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1314 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place June 28, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Auctiones (3)
  • Coinhouse (2)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • COINSTORE (1)
  • Frühwald (3)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • HERVERA (7)
  • Höhn (10)
  • Katz (3)
  • Möller (2)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Numis.be (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Numismatica Ferrarese (1)
  • Russiancoin (4)
  • Soler y Llach (8)
  • Status International (1)
  • Taisei (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • Wójcicki (2)
Germany 10 Mark 1972 "Heinrich Heine" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 24, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 24, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1972 "Heinrich Heine" at auction Auctiones - June 16, 2024
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 25 CHF
Germany 10 Mark 1972 "Heinrich Heine" at auction Auctiones - June 16, 2024
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 CHF
Germany 10 Mark 1972 "Heinrich Heine" at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1972 "Heinrich Heine" at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
Germany 10 Mark 1972 "Heinrich Heine" at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1972 "Heinrich Heine" at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1972 "Heinrich Heine" at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1972 "Heinrich Heine" at auction Russiancoin - January 25, 2024
Germany 10 Mark 1972 "Heinrich Heine" at auction Russiancoin - January 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1972 "Heinrich Heine" at auction Russiancoin - December 21, 2023
Germany 10 Mark 1972 "Heinrich Heine" at auction Russiancoin - December 21, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1972 "Heinrich Heine" at auction Auctiones - December 17, 2023
Seller Auctiones
Date December 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1972 "Heinrich Heine" at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Germany 10 Mark 1972 "Heinrich Heine" at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1972 "Heinrich Heine" at auction Coinhouse - December 18, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 18, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1972 "Heinrich Heine" at auction CoinsNB - October 15, 2022
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1972 "Heinrich Heine" at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1972 "Heinrich Heine" at auction Coinhouse - March 27, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date March 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1972 "Heinrich Heine" at auction MUNZE - December 11, 2021
Seller MUNZE
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1972 "Heinrich Heine" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1972 "Heinrich Heine" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1972 "Heinrich Heine" at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1972 "Heinrich Heine" at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Germany 10 Mark 1972 "Heinrich Heine" at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1972 "Heinrich Heine" at auction Numisbalt - September 19, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1972 "Heinrich Heine", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

