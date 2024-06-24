Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1972 "Heinrich Heine" (Germany, GDR)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 17 g
- Pure silver (0,3416 oz) 10,625 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 100,297
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1972
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1972 "Heinrich Heine". This silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1314 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place June 28, 2013.
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 25 CHF
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 CHF
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Auctiones
Date December 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 18, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Coinhouse
Date March 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller MUNZE
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
