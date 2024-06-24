10 Mark 1972 "Heinrich Heine" (Germany, GDR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1972 "Heinrich Heine". This silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1314 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place June 28, 2013.

